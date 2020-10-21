(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced a Google Assistant smart speaker with a difference - it comes with a base featuring RGB LED lights, so can either be set to a specific colour scheme or can change in time with music.

In addition, the Acer Halo speaker comes with DTS sound and can project 360-degree audio. It has a digital readout behind the speaker fabric that can display information, such as the current weather and messages.

It was announced alongside a new lineup of laptops and chromebooks during the company's October event. These include the Chromebook Spin 513 and Porsche Design Acer Book RS - both of which we saw in London recently during a (socially distanced) hands-on event.

The Acer Halo will be available in the first quarter of next year, priced at $109 in the US. We're still awaiting UK availability and pricing details, but that roughly equates to £83 using the exchange rate available at the time of writing.

You can rewatch the entirety of the Next at Acer October 2020 Press Conference via our event page here. It also unveiled news about SigridWave, an in-game translator for PC gamers that uses automatic speech recognition technology to "break language barriers".

Writing by Rik Henderson.