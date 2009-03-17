Electrolux diamond encrusted vacuum cleaner
If you've got £13,825 to spend and the urge to look good when you do the house work then maybe you need one of these.
Created as a one-off by Lukaz Jemiol, the young Polish fashion designer has created a vacuum cleaner that is blinged to the hilt.
The vacuum cleaner sports 3730 Swarovski crystals that according to the Guinness Book Of Records make it the most valuable vacuum cleaner in the world.
Although Electrolux says that it's a one off, a spokeswomen for the company has told Pocket-lint that they "could arrange to have another one made to order if anyone desired".
