Husqvarna solar powered automatic lawnmower launched

Husqvarna, the world's largest lawnmower manufacturer, has launched the world's first automatic electric solar powered hybrid robotic lawn mower in the UK on Thursday.

The new lawnmower offers users happy to pay the £2000 price tag the promise of never having to mow their lawn again.

"We've designed this for busy people who want a professionally cut lawn", the designer of the product told us.

Working autonomously, the lawnmower will cut up to 2300 square metres of grass and can be programmed to come on at certain times or days of the week. Users can define the cutting area by laying a metal wire around the edge of their garden. The auto mower also has sensors in the device so it can avoid garden furniture.

Solving the problem of collecting the grass, the motor's three sharp blades cut the grass short enough as to scatter it back on the lawn.

The mower will cut for around 40 minutes, and then charge for 40 minutes in its charging station, however Husqvarna say that using the solar panels on a sunny day will mean the device will be able to stay out cutting for up to 50% longer.

The unit is available from today.