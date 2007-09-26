  1. Home
  Smart Home
  Smart Home news

D-Link DWA-556 and DWA-643 wireless N adapters

D-Link has launched two new Wireless N Network Adapters – the DWA-556 Wireless N Desktop Adapter and DWA-643 Wireless N Notebook Adapter.

The DWA-556 Wireless N PCI Express Desktop Adapter connects a desktop computer to a wireless network to access a high-speed internet connection, transfer files and stream media from greater distances around the entire home or office.

The DWA-643 Wireless N EXPRESSCARD Notebook Adapter boasts a slim design and high performance and claims to allow home or office users to connect their laptop to a wireless network with peace of mind that the Wi-Fi connection is completely secure.

Both adapters provide a high-speed wireless connection with coverage of up to five times farther than 802.11g and raw data throughput of up to 300Mbps.

Other features include WPA/WPA2 and WEP security as well as a quick setup wizard and an 11-year warranty. The DWA-643 and DWA-556 are available now for £59.99 each.

