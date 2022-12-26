These gadgets will change how you go about your daily life.

It's that time of year again – the Christmas season!

For many of us, this is a magical time of year when we come together with friends and family. But what if you could make your holiday even better by getting more out of your home? With Aqara smart home technology, you can do just that - control lighting automation, voice commands for music or TV, energy management systems, and so much more.

These features will help create an amazing atmosphere in your home over the holidays. You'll also enjoy all their benefits after the festivities are over.

Join us as we explore all the ways Aqara can turn your holiday spirits up to eleven this Christmas season.

A brief look at Aqara

Aqara specializes in providing products and solutions for creating intelligent homes, and is known for offering wide-ranged accessories for cost-effective, reliable, and secure home automation systems. This brand has been on the market since 2016, and has become increasingly popular among the smart home community worldwide.

Aqara combines Zigbee 3.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Mesh, and other advanced technologies to develop a wide variety of products, including sensors, switches, hubs, cameras, and more. With the Aqara Home app, you can easily and conveniently control all the connected devices in your home from anywhere in the world.

Let's look at Aqara's top products this Christmas season and what they have to offer.

Aqara Christmas deals

Door and Window Sensor – 22.23% off

The Aqara Door and Window Sensor is the perfect way to keep your home safe, secure, and automated. It can detect unauthorized entries, alert you on your phone, or sound an alarm on the Aqara Hub.

Not only can it detect when doors and windows open unexpectedly, but it can also be used to control other connected devices based on the status of the door or window. This sensor is also incredibly versatile - it works with most types of doors, windows, drawers, and cabinets.

This impressive device is compatible with smart home platfroms like HomeKit, Goole Home and Alexa, and suppport Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control to make life even easier. You can enjoy a hands-free experience by asking your voice assistant whether your windows are closed in a rainy day, or adjust other settings around your home.

With quick installation and intuitive operation that requires minimal effort once set up, this device will provide both convenience and peace of mind all in one package.

Wireless Mini Switch – 20.01% off

The Aqara Wireless Mini Switch offers an easy and intuitive way to control your smart home devices. This device provides one-touch operation and includes three control settings: single press, double press, and long press. Whether you want to activate a particular scene or turn on any device, the Aqara Wireless Mini Switch can make it happen with just one click.

The switch can also serves as an emergency button, and triggers an alert notification on mobile devices in case of an emergency. It can even activate the Aqara alarm sound in a different room. This is especially useful for letting loved ones know there's a problem in the house.

You can also use the switch as a doorbell by connecting it to the Aqara Hub. For added personalization, you will have the ability to choose from different ringtones.

Perhaps most importantly, the device is equipped with advanced wireless technology that ensures smooth operation even when using multiple switches in close proximity. Aqara also offers 12 months of after-sales service.

Motion Sensor – 20.01% off

The Aqara Motion Sensor is the perfect addition to your smart home this Christmas. With a 20.01% discount this festive season, it's the ideal opportunity to upgrade your home with cutting-edge technology.

The Motion Sensor has multiple features that can make life easier and more secure. It alerts you whenever unexpected motion is detected – notifying your phone or activating a local alarm sound on the Aqara Hub. As a result, you'll always be aware of potential intrusions and can take swift action if necessary.

This gadget has a wide detection range of up to 22 feet with a 170-degree view angle, making it easy to monitor multiple areas simultaneously. It also has infrared sensors that more accurately detect moving objects in dark rooms or areas. It can be connected to other Aqara devices, such as door and window sensors, letting you set up sophisticated alarm systems that will keep your home safe from intruders.

Apart from security, this sensor can also be used to improve convenience. For example, to connect it with a smart light switch so that the hallway light will be turned on automatically when you walk on through it, and turned off if no motion is detected for 3 minutes.

Vibration Sensor – 20.01% off

The Aqara Vibration Sensor packs a surprising punch when detecting unexpected vibrations or movements in your home. It can be easily installed on walls, doors, or drawers and connects via ZigBee wireless technology with other Aqara devices in your home.

When it detects an unexpected vibration or movement of an attached object, it sends alerts to your phone or activates the local alarm on the Aqara Hub for instant notification. You can add a vibration sensor to protect those special items that may require extra security, such as drawers, cabinets and even valuable paintings. Furthermore, it can be used as part of a home automation system since it can control and trigger other connected devices when movement is detected. For instant, some gamers choose to attach this sensor to consoles, and the “gaming” scene will be activated whenever the consoles are picked up.

Additionally, Aqara has made installation incredibly easy with no need for wiring or screws; simply stick the sensor onto its intended surface, and you're good to go.

Camera Hub G2H Pro – 28.58% off

The Aqara Security Camera G2H Pro features a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080p, providing crisp and clear footage for your recordings. It also comes equipped with a wide-angle lens to cover the entire room or area. An impressive 146-degree viewing angle is especially helpful for watching over large spaces while still getting detailed footage. Additionally, the camera has infrared night vision capabilities that enable you to monitor areas even in total darkness.

For added convenience, the G2H Pro offers two-way audio communication, allowing you to talk to anyone in the vicinity of the camera without them having to step inside your home. This makes it ideal for communicating with visitors and family while away from home.

Furthermore, this powerful security camera is compatible with major systems including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and streams to Apple, Alexa and Google smart diplays. This camera also supports HomeKit Secure Video, which is particular useful for iOS users as they will be able to enjoy local AI features such as face recognition with a iCloud subscription.

Additionally, this device offers motion detection capabilities that alert you whenever anything moves in front of the lens. The alerts are instantly sent to your phone or tablet, so you can take quick action as soon as any suspicious activity is detected. And its cloud storage feature helps store videos securely for later viewing and easy access when needed.

Aside from its home surveillance functions, this camera is also a Zigbee 3.0 hub which connects and manages other Aqara devices, so that you can build up a smart home around this center.

Temperature and Humidity Sensor – 20.01% off

For those looking for an affordable yet reliable way to monitor their home's temperature and humidity levels, the Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor is an excellent choice.

The key features of this device are its high accuracy and sensitivity. It can detect temperatures ranging from -20 degrees C to 50 degrees C with a precision of ±0.3-degrees C. These highly accurate readings allow you to easily adjust and monitor the temperature levels in any area or room of your house.

You'll be alerted when the room temperature reaches beyond a certain threshold via push notifications sent straight to your mobile device. The sensor can also trigger other connected devices like Aqara Smart Plugs for further home control and automation.

It also has a built-in air pressure sensor that monitors the ambient air pressure in the room – something that's especially helpful if you're looking to maintain optimal comfort levels for yourself and your family.

Get yours now at 20.01% off before this time-limited deal ends.

Is Aqara trustworthy?

You might be wondering whether these products are genuine and worth your money. The answer is yes.

Aqara has a solid reputation for quality in all its products. All components are manufactured to exacting standards and have strict quality control procedures at each stage of development.

The company is also known for its exceptional technical support team that assists customers with any issues they may have with their devices or software. Additionally, Aqara offers detailed instructions on how to set up each device. In most cases, you don't need a technician to help you with installation.

Don't be left behind

Aqara is dedicated to providing customers with the best possible experience this holiday season. With big discounts and offers available on most of its products, now is the perfect time to invest in some quality home technology.

Whether you're looking for a window sensor, some new security cameras, or a temperature sensor to add more convenience to your life, Aqara has everything you need.

These offers will be available from 26 December to 1 January, so don't miss out!