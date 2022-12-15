These deals are ideal for getting more power this holiday season.

For 10 years, Jackery has served as a beacon for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers worldwide.

And now, in honour of the Christmas season, it's announced an unprecedented "Xmas Giveaway" filled with exclusive offers.

This holiday season, Jackery is providing up to 28% off on select solar power solutions for a very limited time. This special offer will bring joy and light into the lives of adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts. It's an opportunity to purchase the perfect Jackery product at an unbeatable price.

Communities living off-grid can now enjoy the benefits of solar energy at an accessible price, allowing them to keep warm and charge vital devices such as phones, laptops, or medical equipment. Moreover, this initiative enables eco-conscious customers to reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying all the convenience of Jackery's high-quality products.

Moreover, Jackery is giving away free products through an innovative "Rub the Lamp" social media campaign. Ten lucky followers will walk away with a free solar power solution just in time for Christmas. To throw your hat into the ring, follow Jackery on social media and participate in the giveaway.

Jackery holiday deals

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000

This reliable mid-capacity solar generator is the perfect choice for various backup power uses, from road trips and RV life to camping and outdoor activities.

Expertly designed for all seasons, the SG1000 features the Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station and SolarSaga 100 Solar Panels in one convenient package.

With its 1,000W running wattage, 2,000W surge wattage, and 1,002Wh capacity, this powerful generator will be eligible for an impressive $300 off during the holiday season on Jackery's website.

If you're in the UK, you can get the SG1000 on Amazon for only £1,479. Those in the EU can get it for €1,619.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station

This portable power station has features that make it perfect for outdoor activities like day trips or weekend excursions. Its 1000 Wh capacity allows you to use multiple devices simultaneously and keep them powered throughout your journey.

It has two USB ports and an AC outlet that can be used to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic items. In addition, you can use the included carport adapter to power your car accessories, such as coolers and air compressors.

For holiday shoppers looking to buy the E1000, now's your chance since it's eligible for $200 off during this promotional period on Jackery's website or Amazon page.

For UK shoppers, the Explorer 1000 is available on Amazon for a bargain price of £1,039. Those in the EU can enjoy an equally competitive rate at €1,124.

Jackery Solar Generator 1500

The SG1500 is a heavy-duty solar power generator from Jackery designed for big tasks in any environment. The SG1500 has enhanced safety features and fast-charging capabilities, making it ideal for camping trips or emergency backup generator needs.

With its incredible 1534Wh capacity and 1800 running wattage, this generator is sure to provide reliable power while keeping your energy costs down. It has three AC Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, one PD 60W USB-C port, one Quick Charge 3.0 port, one USB-A port, and one 12V car port to provide plenty of energy for all your needs. The unit can power up to 85% of your appliances, including lights, microwaves, and refrigerators.

You will be eligible for 25% off or $730 off if you purchase this product during the holiday season.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station

The 2000 Pro is Jackery's latest invention, an award-winning solar power package that includes best-in-class panels and an emergency generator to fulfil all your heavy-duty power needs.

It offers an impressive 2,160Wh charging capacity to easily power all your home and outdoor appliances, including hot plates, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Notably, it features an intuitive LCD that helps you manage battery life, wattage output, and real-time energy data.

A full recharge takes just 2.5 hours, making it a great choice for off-the-grid excursions.

During this festive season, the 2000 Pro can be yours for $420 off.

This works out to €1,839 for Eurozone customers and £1,825 for UK shoppers.

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro

Jackery's Solar Generator 2000 Pro (Explorer 2000 Pro + SolarSaga 200W) is the company's most powerful generator yet, coming with 2,160Wh capacity, 2,200W AC power, and 4,400W peak power. This powerful generator can handle just about every home or outdoor activity. Connect it to pellet smokers for BBQs, mini coolers for camping trips, e-bike chargers for exploring nature trails, or refrigerators for keeping food cold and fresh during long trips.

This combo comes with an additional 28% off ($799 discount). It's an unbeatable deal!

UK customers can pick up the 2000 Pro on Amazon for £2,339. In EU countries, the unit goes for €2,319.

The Xmas spirit has truly come alive

The Jackery team created the company to provide people with a hassle-free way to live their desired life without relying on conventional power sources.

As an avid promoter of the green movement, the Jackery team has contributed heavily to natural disaster relief and provided thousands of families around the world with a sense of comfort and security. Its goal was to be the leading solar power provider, and today this has become a reality.

To learn more about Jackery's Christmas offers, visit this page, and keep the best present for yourself: savings!