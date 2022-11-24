(Pocket-lint) - November is here, so Aqara’s Black Friday deals are almost upon us! This year, the company offers some of the best discounts on its wide range of smart home security products. Aqara’s products are designed to make your life easier and more secure, and with up to 29% off selected items, there’s never been a better time to invest in a smart home security system, including smart cameras, window and door sensors, and motion sensors.

Aqara offers stellar discounts on three essential products for all smart security kits - Aqara Camera Hub G3, Aqara Door and Window Sensor, and Aqara Motion Sensor P1. What sets Aqara apart from most other smart security systems is that its products can be installed without hardwiring or professional assistance. Moreover, security is only part of the offer. Aqara accessories also improve comfort, convenience and even energy efficiency. For example, use the Motion Sensor P1 to turn the lights on and off automatically, or switch off the HVAC when the Door and Window sensor detects an opening balcony door. You can also scale up your system and add new devices over time, making it a scalable and versatile system.

Aqara Camera Hub G3

US:

Standard Price : $109.99

Discounted Price : $79.99

Savings : $30 (27% OFF)

UK:

Standard Price : £99.99

Discounted Price : £84.99

Savings : £15 (15% OFF)

If you’re looking for a reliable and affordable home security solution, the Aqara Camera Hub G3 is a great choice. This Al-enabled device serves as a central hub for your Aqara smart home products, and it provides several features that make it stand out from other security cameras on the market.

It’s an all-in-one security solution . The Aqara Camera Hub G3 is more than just a security camera – it’s a complete home security solution. In addition to streaming live footage of your home, it can also control other Aqara smart home devices, such as door and window sensors. It uses artificial intelligence to detect unusual activity . One of the best features of the Aqara Camera Hub G3 is its artificial intelligence capabilities. Using Al technology, the camera supports local facial recognition, so you can receive a notification when your kid arrive home from school, and an alert if it detects a stranger so you can take action. The camera also detects human motion and abnormal sounds. It’s compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 fits easily into your smart home setup, whether it’s Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa or Google Google. It also allows connected Aqara devices to support these smart home systems. It offers free cloud storage, and local storage is also possible. No subscription is needed, and Aqara users enjoy free cloud storage of critical event footage, which can be retrieved via the Aqara Home app. Alternatively, users can use a microSD card for local storage.

Aqara Door and Window Sensor

US:

Standard Price : $17.99

Discounted Price : $13.99

Savings : 22% OFF

UK:

Standard Price : £16.99

Discounted Price : £14.43

Savings : 15% OFF

Aqara Door and Window Sensor is one of the most versatile and affordable ways to keep your home safe and secure. By detecting when a window or door is open in real time, you can be sure that your home is always secure against intruders. Each sensor consists of two magnetically attached components, which you must peel and stick to all points of entry in your home. When someone opens the window or door, the magnetic connection is broken, which sets off an alarm.

Installing the Aqara sensor is extremely simple - you simply peel and attach the components. Each sensor is affordable enough to protect all points of entry, at least on the ground floor of your home. Furthermore, the device also sends push notifications to your phone, so you can be alerted when there’s a suspicious entry. With a battery life of 2 years, the Aqara Door and Window Sensor is one of the most reliable ways to keep your home safe.

Aqara Motion Sensor P1

US:

Standard Price : $24.99

Discounted Price : $19.99

Savings :20% OFF

UK:

Standard Price : £24.99

Discounted Price : £21.24

Savings : 15% OFF

If you’re looking for a top-quality motion sensor to keep your home security tight, the Aqara Motion Sensor P1 is one of the best on the market. The P1 model is the updated version of Aqara’s iconic Motion Sensor, and boosts the battery life to a 5-year span. It offers a detection range of 170 degrees, meaning it can cover a wide area – perfect for monitoring a busy room or hallway. It also offers three sensitivity modes so that false alarms can be reduced.

What’s more, the Aqara Motion Sensor P1 is equipped with a built-in light sensor, so that it can turn on the lights only when the room is dark and motion is detected.

If you want to boost your home’s security capabilities, the Aqara camera, window and door sensors, and motion sensors are ideal, especially for renters and homeowners who don’t want the hassle of hardwiring the products into the walls. This is undoubtedly one of the most effective DIY, subscription-free home security systems on the market, so get ready to optimize your home security this Black Friday!