(Pocket-lint) - Tapo, the smart home security brand operated by TP-Link, has introduced a new security camera that offers advanced features for an affordable price.

The Tapo C420S2 camera comes with a video resolution of 2K QHD - 2560 x 1440 - so higher than many peers. It also features full-colour night vision viewing and recording, with a starlight sensor built-in.

Battery-powered, it can be mounted indoors or out and offers up to 180-days of use between charges. The battery can be removed to make it easier to recharge.

The camera comes with smart AI detection built in, so can identify people, pets, packages and cars - with notifications being sent to a user's smartphone depending on the chosen settings. The user can then talk to intruders (or guests) through two-way audio functionality, or set off lights and a sonic alarm.

It is IP65 water and dust resistant, while recordings can be stored on a microSD card (up to 256GB) or through Tapo's cloud storage service.

Tapo Care is available in Basic and Premium plans, costing from $3.49 / £2.99 per month. You can get a 30-day trial period first, if you are a new customer.

The Tapo C420S2 wireless security camera is available in a two-pack now, in both the US and UK.

Writing by Rik Henderson.