(Pocket-lint) - TP-Link has announced a selection of Wi-Fi 7 routers and mesh network systems, with claimed wireless speeds of up to 33 Gbps on offer.

Leading the way is the TP-Link Archer BE900 - which the manufacturer claims is the "world's first quad-band Wi-Fi 7 router". It supports 2.4GHz, two 5 GHz bands and the new 6 GHz band. It is capable of speeds of up to 24 Gbps over Wi-Fi.

In addition, the router features two 10 Gbps WAN/LAN ports and four LAN ports capable of 2.5 Gbps transfer speeds. There is also a single 1 Gbps LAN port, plus one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0.

TP-Link will also introduce step-down models - the Archer BE800 and BE550 - with speeds of up to 19 Gbps and 9.2 Gbps respectively.

Gamers will also be served with a dedicated router - the TP-Link Archer GE800 - which is capable of Wi-Fi 7 speeds "over 18 Gbps". It has two 10 Gbps Ethernet ports and two 2.5 Gbps ports, so should be fine to handle gaming requests even during busy internet activity in the household.

Finally, a Wi-Fi 7 whole home mesh system has been announced too - the Deco BE95.

It promises up to 33 Gbps speeds using four frequencies between the mesh points, two of which being 6 GHz bands. There are also two 10 Gbps Ethernet ports on each unit.

Tri-band Deco BE85 and Deco BE65 points will also be available, with up to 22 Gbps and 11 Gbps speeds respectively.

The Archer BE900, Deco BE95 and BE85 will be available to pre-order from 31 December 2022, priced at $699.99, $1,199.99 (2 pack), and $999.99 (2 pack) respectively. They will ship from the first quarter of 2023.

The other products will be available early next year.

We're awaiting UK and European prices and availability.

Writing by Rik Henderson.