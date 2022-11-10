Nanoleaf Lines Squared take 90-degree lighting to the next level

(Pocket-lint) - Nanoleaf's Lines Squared are an update on the existing Nanoleaf Lines light bars, adding the ability to connect them at 90-degree angles.

The latest addition to the growing Nanoleaf lineup means that people can create all-new paterns and layouts on their walls, even building boxes of light thanks to that new 90-degree connectivity option. The original Nanoleaf Lines only allowed for a connection at 60 degrees, but the new Lines Squared connectors are also backward-compatible so you have even more flexibility when you pair them together.

Just like other Nanoleaf products, the new Lines Squared connect to your HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa-powered home and there's even support for Samsung SmartThings if you're into that kind of thing. The lights can also act as a Thread border router, so you'll be able to get other Thread accessories online, too. Note that this thing isn't ready for Matter just yet, but that might well change in the future.

Want to get your jam on? Nanoleaf's app also includes a Ryhthm Music visualizer that will sync your lights with your musc, while an app also turns your PC's desktop into lights on your wall, too.

The Lines Squared product is available for order now and comes in a $99.99 / £89.99 / €99.99 starter pack of four lights, with expansion packs also availalbe if you want to build something particularly fancy. There's no denying that the Nanoleaf Lines Squared bulbs are costly, but there's also no arguing that they look pretty sweet, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.