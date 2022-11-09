Wirelessly protect your home this winter with Swann Security

(Pocket-lint) - As the days grow shorter and the temperatures cooler, it's time to start thinking about how to protect your home from burglary. One of the best ways to do this is to install a wireless home security system from Swann Security.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 1.67% of all adults in the UK experienced a home burglary between October 2020 and September 2021. That means 1 in 60 homeowners and renters in the UK have endured having their privacy invaded by malevolent external forces. Beyond the trauma of having your possessions stolen, burglary can also negatively affect your mental health and peace of mind.

Swann Security’s collection of wireless home security systems is the perfect way to protect your home from burglars, vandals, and other criminals who may take advantage of the winter weather to break into homes. Swann has been leading the way in DIY home security systems for over 35 years, giving renters and homeowners the best Christmas gift of all: peace and security.

Thanks to AllSecure650, Swann’s latest 2K wireless home security kit, you can finally sleep peacefully through the night, knowing every angle of your home is protected. Best of all, AllSecure650 is a completely wireless device, allowing you to install it anywhere you want without third-party installation, hardwiring, or other concerns. Protecting your home has never been easier.

Below, we describe how AllSecure650 can protect your home and keep you safe.

Introducing Swann AllSecure650

Swann AllSecure650 is a 2K wireless security system with an NVR (Network Video Recorder), a 1TB hard drive, and four wireless cameras that can be placed around the perimeter of your home. The NVR records footage from the cameras, which can then be accessed via the free Swann Security app. The app allows you to receive push notifications if the system’s motion detectors are triggered, so you can see what’s happening when you’re not at home.

One of the best things about the AllSecure650 is its long-lasting, rechargeable batteries - a set of 8,700mAh 3-Cell lithium batteries. As such, the device can continue recording footage even when there’s no power, so you can still capture videos during a power outage. There is no security downtime with the AllSeure650, as it comes with a spare battery that can easily be swapped in or out. Also, it’s very easy to install – no need to mess around with wiring or drilling holes. The system is also expandable, so you can add more cameras if you need to cover more rooms. The Swann AllSecure650 is a great solution for anyone who wants to beef up their home security without spending much money or signing up for a long-term contract.

The AllSecure650 home security kit includes the following:

4x 2K wireless cameras with spotlights

Siren

5x rechargeable and removable 8,700mAh 3-cell lithium batteries

Wi-Fi NVW-650 power hub with charging bay

1TB hard drive

100% wire-free system with an NVR

NVR (network video recorder) is a 100% wire-free system that uses an internet connection to send video footage to a remote location. There is no need for a separate power source or data cable, making it much easier to install and maintain. Furthermore, unlike a CCTV system, an NVR doesn’t use the archaic analogue video format. Instead, it uses a digital video format that can be readily viewed on a computer or other digital devices.

Swann AllSecure650 is Swann Security’s first NVR system utilizing 100% wire-free security system. It also comes with a 1TB hard drive that can store up to 2 years of videos, so you don’t have to worry about losing your data.

Other useful home security features:

2K Resolution : The security cameras can capture footage in 2K resolution, so you can capture evidence and footage with 50% more pixels than most security cameras.

Power Backup : The Power Hub has a charging bay that allows you to recharge lithium batteries. Furthermore, in case there’s a power outage, the spare battery can offer up to 5 hours of continuous recording, so you’re never left without security.

Night Vision : The security cameras can record up to 32ft (10m) of vision in complete colour at night or up to 100ft (30m) in black and white during complete darkness.

True Detect : AllSecure650 comes with high-end motion sensors that can detect motion from warm objects, such as people and cars, and trigger push notifications and recordings. Since the motion sensor relies on heat signature, there’s no risk of false alarms because of wind, falling leaves, and other inanimate objects and environmental elements.

Weatherproof Design . The AllSecure650 cameras have an IP66 rating, which means they can withstand the harshest heat, snow, and rain throughout the year.

All things considered, AllSecure650 is a comprehensive home security system that can protect your entire home and ensure you and your family feel safe all the time. Now that Christmas is just around the corner, what’s a better gift for your family than peace of mind?