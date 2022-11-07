(Pocket-lint) - We all know how important it is to have a great gaming setup. The right PC, the right peripherals, the right chair, and of course, the right lighting. With the Govee Glide Hexa Pro light panels, you can take your gaming setup to the next level.

These bad boys are the perfect way to add some style and pizzazz to your gaming rig. Not to mention, they're also incredibly functional, providing you with much-needed light during those late-night gaming sessions.

Let's take a closer look at the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels to see what they have to offer.

Design

Glide Hexa Pro light panels build on Govee's reputation for smart, quality products.

Each set contains 10 panels that easily attach to any surface, providing a bright and even light source, alongside mounting and connecting gear. The hard plastic construction is durable and wipeable, making it easy to keep the panels clean. Each panel comes with its own mounting plate, ensuring a secure and level fit and making panels slightly easier to remove without damaging them or the surface.

These panels are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. Each panel is a 1.7-inch hexagon (totalling 3.4 inches in height or width depending on orientation), making them easy to fit on just about any surface. The hexagonal shape of the panels creates a modern look, and the adjustable brightness allows for custom lighting to match any mood or game.

An attractive ‎polycarbonate shade means the panels blend nicely with just about any decor. And if you're worried about the panels taking up too much space, don't be; when not in use, the panels can be folded up for easy storage.

Compared to the regular Glide Hexa, the Pro version has a built-in 3D-like design. These panels look more like 2D representations of cubes than 2D hexagons due to having three slightly separate LED segments rather than a contiguous LED-covered surface.

Functionality

Each panel has two USB ports for cable input and output. Unfortunately, panels need to be connected to one another via cable, with the maximum limit being 25 panels (just over two full sets and an expansion pack).

The panels can be remote controlled through the Govee Home app, to allow you to adjust the brightness and colour temperature of the lights with the touch of a button.

Creating the perfect gaming setup

The Glide Hexa Pro light panels use cutting-edge technology to provide a realistic concert experience. You can customize your lighting with various settings and colours to create the perfect atmosphere for all your favourite games. The soft backlights on each panel create a warm, inviting ambience in the room.

Notably, you have a diverse mix of scene modes to choose from. You can change up your scenes in one tap, and the colours will naturally transition from one scene to the next. Each light panel uses RGBIC technology that can create a spectrum of over 16 million colours. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect lighting to express your mood or celebrate a perfect knockout.

You can use the Govee Home app to control the light panel. The app also lets you customize the light effects and set timers. The light panel is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use voice commands to control the light panel.

The music mode allows you to sync the lights with your favourite music. You just need to select the perfect beats and then select a direction for the lights.

Perhaps the biggest draw of these light panels is their 3D effect, which can create an interesting focal point in the gaming room or add some visual intrigue to an otherwise boring space. If you're recording your sessions, the effect will make your viewers feel like they are right in the middle of the action.

Compatibility with Razer Chroma is a masterstroke

One of the best features of the Glide Hexa Pro light panels is their Razer Chroma integration. Chroma is a gaming lighting technology that allows you to sync your lights with your favourite games. This means your lights can pulsate and change colour depending on your display and input, creating a truly immersive gaming experience.

Getting started is easy. Just download the Razer Synapse 3 and Govee Desktop App on your Windows PC. Then follow the instructions in the app to connect your devices and start creating your custom lighting profiles. The setup is not available for Macs, as of the time of writing.

An overview

For gamers, having the perfect setup is essential. It can mean the difference between victory and defeat. So, when setting up your gaming space, you want to ensure you have the best of the best.

Govee Hexa Pro light panels allow you to create custom lighting effects for your gaming setup. They come with an app that makes it easy to create and save your lighting profiles. With Razer Synapse 3 support, you can now sync your Govee Hexa Pro light panels with your Razer devices for a truly immersive gaming experience.

Whether you're looking for a way to add some extra flair to your gaming setup or want to take your lighting setup to the next level, the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels are a great option. Check out Govee's Amazon store to pick them up or browse a wide range of other great smart lighting options!