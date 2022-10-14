(Pocket-lint) - Floor cleaning is one of those necessary house chores no one is eager to undertake. Vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping floor surfaces is essential to keep the home clean. But what it’s definitely not is – fun.

Fortunately, Dreametech is here to change everything about floor cleaning. The company has launched its latest automatic floor cleaner, the DreameBot L10S Ultra. It’s an advanced device that can pretty much take care of itself. And seeing the sleek little robot whiz around your home will certainly be a more rewarding experience than dragging a vacuum cleaner hose around yourself.

But first, let’s look at the DreameBot L10S Ultra and find out what it’s all about.

The Ideal Automatic Floor Cleaning Solution

When we say that the DreameBot L10S Ultra is fully automated, that’s no exaggeration. The cleaner has an autonomy of up to 60 days during which you likely won’t need to touch the device.

The L10S Ultra boasts a powerful 5,300 Pa suction along with thorough dust collection and dual mops for the ultimate cleaning action. Once it needs to refill with water or a cleaning solution, the robot will return to its base station and replenish the essential liquids automatically.

Perhaps the most fascinating function that the L10S Ultra can perform on its own is to clean and dry its mops. The entire process is done once the robot parks in the base station and requires no user input.

Through its advanced AI, the L10S Ultra can learn to navigate any space. It will map out the floor, classify obstacles into six types, and create strategies and optimal routes for the most thorough cleaning. All of this is possible due to DreameBot’s machine learning capabilities assisted with LiDAR and an RGB camera.

Users can also adjust the cleaner’s settings through an advanced app and, if needed, navigate the robot themselves through remote controls.

In a nutshell, the DreameBot L10S Ultra is all you’ll need to keep your floors ideally clean while not moving a muscle. Better yet, you can grab this smart device with a discount using an ongoing great deal.

