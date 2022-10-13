(Pocket-lint) - There’s no better way to clean the floors in your home than to have a smart device do it automatically. However, using just any smart product for this purpose might not guarantee ideal results. The floor cleaner needs to be efficient, precise, customizable, and, most importantly, functional.

Dreametech has created precisely that in the latest DreameBot L10S Ultra. This smart device is made to satisfy the floor cleaning needs of the entire household.

The latest technological advances have been used to create DreameBot L10S Ultra. With a combination of superior AI solutions and precise mechanics, this device represents the ultimate solution that will make your home cleaner without issues.

What can the DreameBot L10S Ultra do?

The DreameBot L10S Ultra is an automatic floor cleaner with more features than you’d expect from this type of product.

Firstly, the L10S Ultra has incredible autonomy. It can function seamlessly for two months with practically no human assistance. The DreameBot will empty itself automatically, clean and dry its mop, and add water and cleaning solution.

A powerful AI allows the DreameBot L10S Ultra to recognize obstacles and navigate around them. At the same time, it can perform different cleaning strategies tailored to the specific layout of your home. Besides the impressive suction power, the L10S Ultra has a high-speed mop that will lift when the cleaner gets to a carpet or its base station.

In addition to all that, the L10S Ultra has built-in video supervision. This means that the device will not only keep your home clean, but also help you keep an eye on your pets or kids. The smart device can integrate with your home and other smart systems through its compatibility with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Expert engineering and design

The DreameBot L10S Ultra has considerable suction power of 5,300Pa. For more thorough cleaning, the device also sports a rubber brush that will ensure no debris, hair, or dust remains on your floors. There are also dual mops that can rotate at 180 RPM.

The L10S Ultra cleans and dries its mops automatically. This process happens once the cleaning unit returns to its base station and no owner input is required for successful cleaning.

In terms of navigation, the L10S Ultra uses LiDAR and AI capabilities. The LiDAR creates a detailed map of your home either in 2D or 3D to help the device navigate with maximum precision. The cleaner is also equipped with an RGB camera and a laser system that ensures the L10S can avoid any obstacles.

On top of all that, the AI can analyze obstacles and classify them into six categories. This categorization helps the device come up with the optimal cleaning strategy.

When it comes to the design, the L10S Ultra looks just as good as it performs. The device’s base is positioned upright and features a slim design to save extra space. Plus, the L10S Ultra comes in white with silver elements and mirror plating which add to its already elegant appearance.

Innovative floor cleaning

By the standards of innovation, the DreameBot L10S Ultra stands head and shoulders above most of the competition. The device can do everything from vacuum cleaning, through dust collection, to mopping, and the entire process is completely hands-free. But what’s particularly impressive is the self-cleaning and maintenance.

You can leave the L10S Ultra on its own, and the device will clean your floors, add water and cleaning solution automatically, and maintain its mop. Better yet, it will map out all large surfaces for easy navigation. And if you want to take things into your own hands, you won’t have to touch the L10S Ultra – it comes with remote controls.

Finally, if you need to adjust any of the settings on the L10S Ultra, you can do that with ease through the cleaner’s app that’s just as advanced as the device itself. Whichever approach you take, you’ll gain all of the benefits of deep and detailed floor cleaning without any of the hassle.

What is Dreametech?

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow it on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information, please visit Dreame.