That’s the question the team behind the Moonside Neon Lighthouse and Moonside Lamp One pondered during the design phase of their new products. They deduced that people want a dynamic smart lighting experience that offers vibrant colours, complete control, and a unique design that makes the device an absolute joy to have in the home.

Most importantly, Moonside wanted to go beyond the typical smart lighting experience by providing endless lighting effects. In this article, we examine what the Moonside Neon Lighthouse and Moonside Lamp One bring to the table to make them the coolest smart lamps available. Keep reading to find out how to get a great extra discount, too!

Complete control

You want more than a smart lamp that simply reacts to what’s happening around it. With the Moonside lights, you can control your lighting experience using a clever mobile app that gives you access to endless lighting effects.

Available on the App Store and via Google Play, the Moonside app allows you to control your lamp through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The app also integrates with many smart home devices and technologies, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and many more.

Users can choose their favourite lighting colours from over 16 million options and change colours dynamically using their smartphones. But perhaps most impressively, the Moonside app allows users to individually paint every pixel in their Neon Lighthouse or Lamp One device. You have a near-infinite array of choices when choosing how to light your home.

Sleek and stylish design

Inspired by classical lighthouse design, Moonside’s lights have a sleek and low-profile design. They look less like lamps and more like decorative features for your home. The team approached the design with the philosophy of creating a lighthouse that lights the way in people’s homes, leading to an elegant tubular product.

The light stands on a sturdy 1-inch diameter base, available in black, silver, green, pink, or blue. Standing at 14 inches, the light is capable of illuminating an entire room with your choice of colours.

Contains 90 LED pixels

We mentioned having individual control of all of the lamp’s pixels earlier. These pixels amount to 90 powerful LEDs, each of which you can create customized settings for. The 90 LED pixels each have a 50,000-hour battery life, which equals to about a decade of continuous use, so they’ll last for years to come.

With more than 16 million colours to choose from, the Moonside Neon Lighthouse offers more customizability than any other smart lamp on the market. Mix and match colours to your heart’s content until you find the perfect colour scheme for your room.

Built-in lighting themes

Perhaps you don’t want to create your own colour settings?

If that’s the case, you can set the lamp’s LED pixels to all shine in a single colour. Moonside also provides more than 50 lighting themes for you to experiment with, in addition to 21 reactive themes.

These reactive themes are dynamic and will change based on music, sounds, or movement using the lamp’s built-in audio sensors. You can find a lighting theme to fit almost any mood, from calm themes that are perfect for the bedroom to high-tempo reactive themes that offer dynamic lighting changes for parties.

High-end build quality

It doesn’t matter how cool a smart lamp looks if it isn’t built to last. After all, it only takes a couple of seconds of clumsiness to knock a lamp over and potentially break it.

That scenario isn’t an issue with the Moonside Neon Lighthouse or Lamp One.

Both are made using a combination of durable aluminium and high-end acrylic materials. This combination ensures the lamp is sturdy enough to handle regular use and should survive if you accidentally knock it over.

Moonside Lamp One – The portable option

While the Moonside Neon Lighthouse is perfect as a feature for any room it's placed in, the Lamp One has a shorter and chunkier design. This makes it extremely portable to the point where it’ll easily fit on almost any shelf, desk, or similar flat surface.

Standing 6.5 inches tall and less than 4 inches wide, the Lamp One comes with a USB-C cable and is compatible with most power banks. It’s a perfect choice if you want a subtle and elegant smart lamp that you can control using the Moonside app.

Check out Moonside’s lamps today

Both the Moonside Neon Lighthouse and the Lamp One offer fully customizable and dynamic smart lamp solutions for your home. With unprecedented control over each lamp’s LED pixels, you can create the perfect lighting setup for any room in your house.

Would you like to get your hands on one?

Check out Moonside’s full range of smart lamps on its website. And if you want to save a little money, use the discount code “pocketlint” to get 10% off your purchase.

