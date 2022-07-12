(Pocket-lint) - Swann Security is widely considered one of the world’s leading manufacturers of smart security devices, including security cameras and DVR security systems. Swann Security setups allow you to install affordable video cameras in various parts of your home, all capable of capturing 1080p videos, even in pitch dark conditions. It offers wired cameras, so you can set and forget the entire system - no concerns about changing batteries every couple of weeks. Swann video cameras automatically record and save videos in the DVR security systems, so you can review the footage whenever possible.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your home security system or installing a new system, now is the perfect time. Swann Security is offering 25 per cent discounts on its most popular security camera and DVR setups for Amazon Prime Day. Below, we highlight the great deals available on Swann Security products.

MSRP : £249.99

Deal Price : £186.99

Discount : £63.00 (25 per cent off)

Includes :

4 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive



1080p Enforcer™ Audio/Video Cams x 2



Extension Cables 60ft/18m x 2

The SWDVK-446802MQB bundle includes two 1080p Full HD bullet cameras with inbuilt microphones, Night2Day colour night vision features, controllable spotlights, and red/blue flashing lights. The 1080p cameras are hooked to a 4-channel DVR with 1 terabyte of storage space, allowing you to record and retain up to 12 months of videos on the hard drive. This is the ideal smart security bundle for small homes with two points of entry.

MSRP : £279.99

Deal Price : £209.99

Discount : £70.00 (25 per cent off)

Includes :

8 Channel DVR with 64GB Micro SD Card



1080p Enforcer™ Audio/Video Cams x 4



Extension Cables 60ft/18m x 4

The SWDVK-846854MQB bundle includes four 1080p Full HD bullet cameras with inbuilt microphones, Night2Day colour night vision features, controllable spotlights, and red/blue flashing lights. The 1080p cameras are hooked to an 8-channel DVR with a pre-installed 64GB micro SD card, allowing you to record and retain up to 1 week of videos. This is the ideal smart security bundle for medium-sized homes with four points of entry.

MSRP : £349.99

Deal Price : £262.99

Discount : £87.00 (25 per cent off)

Includes :

8 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive



1080p Enforcer™ Audio/Video Cams x 4



Extension Cables 60ft/18m x 4

The SWDVK-846804MQB bundle includes four 1080p Full HD bullet cameras with inbuilt microphones, Night2Day colour night vision features, controllable spotlights, and red/blue flashing lights. The 1080p cameras are hooked to an 8-channel DVR with 1 terabyte of storage space, allowing you to record and retain up to 12 months of videos on the hard drive. This is the ideal smart security bundle for medium-sized homes with extensive storage requirements.

MSRP : £429.99

Deal Price : £322.99

Discount : £107.00 (25 per cent off)

Includes :

8 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive



1080p Enforcer™ Audio/Video Cams x 6



Extension Cables 60ft/18m x 6

The SWDVK-846806MQB bundle includes six 1080p Full HD bullet cameras with inbuilt microphones, Night2Day colour night vision features, controllable spotlights, and heat and motion sensors. The 1080p cameras are hooked to an 8-channel DVR with 1 terabyte of storage space, allowing you to record and retain up to 12 months of videos on the hard drive. This is the ideal smart security bundle for large homes with multiple points of entry.

MSRP : £79.99

Deal Price : £59.99

Discount : £20.00 (25 per cent off)

Includes :

PRO-1080MQB Day/Night Enforcer™ Camera x 2



BNC Cable 60ft/18m x 2

The SWPRO-1080MQBPK2 bundle includes two 1080p Full HD bullet cameras with inbuilt microphones, Night2Day colour night vision features, controllable spotlights, heat and motion sensors, and red/blue flashing lights. This bundle doesn’t include a DVR or hard drive, so it’s suitable for individuals with existing Swann Security setups. You can connect the two cameras to your existing DVR to expand your system.

MSRP : £329.99

Deal Price : £247.99

Discount : £82.00 (25 per cent off)

Includes :

4 Channel DVR-5680 with 1TB Hard Drive



PRO-4KMQB Enforcer Cameras x 2



BNC Cables 60ft / 18m x 2

The SWDVK-456802MQB bundle includes two 4K Ultra HD bullet cameras with inbuilt microphones, Night2Day colour night vision features, heat and motion sensors, and an IP66 weatherproof rating. The 4K cameras are hooked to a 4-channel DVR with 1 terabyte of storage space, allowing you to record and retain up to 6 months of videos in the hard drive. This is the ideal smart security bundle for small homes with two points of entry and a desire to record ultra-crisp and clear visuals during the day and night.

MSRP : £449.99

Deal Price : £337.99

Discount : £112.00 (25 per cent off)

Includes :

8 Channel DVR-5680 with 2TB Hard Drive



PRO-4KMQB Enforcer Cameras x 4



BNC Cables 60ft / 18m x 4

The SWDVK-856804MQB bundle includes four 4K Ultra HD bullet cameras with inbuilt microphones, Night2Day colour night vision features, heat and motion sensors, and an IP66 weatherproof rating. The 4K cameras are hooked to an 8-channel DVR with 2 terabytes of storage space, allowing you to record and retain up to 12 months of videos in the hard drive. If you want to record 12 months of ultra-crisp visuals without worrying about recording over relevant content, this is the ideal security system.

MSRP : £129.99

Deal Price : £96.99

Discount : £33.00 (25 per cent off)

Includes :

PRO-4KMQB 4K Enforcer™ Audio/Video Camera x2



BNC Cable 60ft/18m x2

The SWPRO-4KMQBPK2 bundle includes two 4K Ultra HD bullet cameras with microphones, Night2Day colour night vision features, heat and motion sensors, and an IP66 weatherproof rating. If you have an existing Swann Security DVR, you can get these add-on cameras to expand the breadth of your security system. The stand-alone video cameras allow you to continue expanding your system as your need increases.

Swann Security currently offers 25 per cent off on the aforementioned smart security bundles, each comprising 1080P or 4K security cameras with 4-channel or 8-channel DVRs and storage devices ranging from 64GB to 2TB. Depending on the number of points of entry in your home, whether you have an existing DVR and your storage requirements, you can find the ideal bundle for your home. These amazing deals are only valid on Prime Day, so you better move fast!