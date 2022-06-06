(Pocket-lint) - Bluetti has firmly established itself as one of the leading companies for solar equipment, including solar generators, power stations, and solar panels. Ever since the company’s inception, Bluetti has been at the forefront of clean energy, producing new and innovative solutions that make solar energy accessible to the average user. With the upcoming Bluetti EB3A, the company is finally releasing a power station that combines a powerful capacity with ultra-portability.

The Bluetti EB3A is an upcoming power station due to be released on June 14, 2022. You can also follow the company on the Bluetti Official Facebook Group, where you can receive the latest product information and become eligible for an early bird discount of 23 percent on the upcoming EB3A. If you’re eager to generate and own your clean energy, as opposed to renting it from the grid, you should definitely consider the Bluetti EB3A.

In this article, we provide a detailed overview of Bluetti EB3A’s features and functionality.

Weight : 10 pounds

Capacity : 268Wh

Output : 600W pure sine-wave inverter output

Battery : LiFePO4 batteries

Charging Rate : 268W (Standard) or 430W (Turbo)

Charging Speed : 0 to 80 percent in 30 minutes (Turbo)

The Bluetti EB3A is particularly useful for campers, RVers, and those who live off the grid. The power station is small enough that you can carry it comfortably, and it still has a stellar capacity for power, making it ideal for long travels. But if you don’t have easy access to charging stations, you need a power station that can be charged quickly and easily. The EB3A can be charged using multiple methods, including AC cables, solar panels, cars, and generators.

Bluetti EB3A can be charged in three different modes - Turbo Mode (430W), Standard Mode (268W), and Silent Mode (100W). The following is an overview of the power station’s charging time in different scenarios and charging modes:

200W Solar Charge : approx. 2.5 hours

AC Charging : approx. 1.3 hours in Turbo and 2.5 hours in Standard

12/24V Car Charge : approx. 3.2 hours

AC + Solar Charge (430W): approx. 1.1 hours

AC + T200 Adapter (430W): approx. 1.1 hours

Based on the aforementioned information, it’s clear that Bluetti EB3A can be charged using numerous methods and techniques. In optimal conditions, you can also charge the EB3A from 0 to 80 percent within 40 minutes, making it ideal for off-the-grid living.

The Bluetti EB3A allows you to charge up to 9 different devices simultaneously, making it incredibly versatile. The power station includes two 600W AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a 120W car outlet, and a 100W USB-C port. You can charge all kinds of electronic devices that consume different levels of power, including smartphones, laptops, cameras, speakers, and other electronic devices. Whether you need power while travelling or for emergency purposes, you have several convenient options.

The Bluetti EB3A is equipped with the incredibly powerful LiFePO4 battery cell, which can offer 2,500+ charging cycles to 80 percent of the original capacity. To get the most out of this power station’s battery, you should only charge it to 80 percent and prevent it from discharging completely. If you follow all of the manufacturer’s guidelines, the battery should exceed 2,500 cycles. The LiFePO4 battery is faster, safer, and more durable than most other battery cells on the market.

The Bluetti EB3A places supreme emphasis on security at every stage of production and usage, including the hardware selection and software features. The power station comes with a battery management system that ensures optimal battery utilization, thereby extending the battery’s already-impressive lifespan. It can extend the battery’s life through numerous security features, such as overheating protection, over-current protection, short circuit protection, over-voltage protection, and overload protection.

The Bluetti EB3A is compatible with the Bluetti smartphone app. The LCD screen of the power station features all of the important information, including the capacity percentage, input/ output power, recharge time, and more. But you can also access these details (and more) from the smartphone app, ensuring a clearer and more intuitive experience. You can even control the power station and access information from halfway across the world!

The Bluetti EB3A is primed to be one of the most powerful and portable power stations on the market, making it ideal for clean energy enthusiasts who travel in RVs or prefer off-the-grid living. The power station will officially release on the 14th of June, but you can avail of the 23 percent early bird discount by signing up for the Bluetti Official Facebook Group now.