(Pocket-lint) - When it comes to keeping an eye on your home, there are a lot of different options to choose from. Some people prefer to have a system with cameras that are monitored by professionals, while others take a more do-it-yourself approach and use home cameras that can be monitored from their phones.

However well these cameras work, though, they're often a bit ugly and can be very complicated to set up, with wiring and drilling required. The EZVIZ BC2 is the perfect solution for anyone who wants the benefits of a camera without the hassle or expense of a traditional system. It can go just about anywhere!

This EZVIZ BC2 battery-powered camera is easy to set up and use, and it's perfect for anyone who wants peace of mind without making any big changes to their home. It’s especially suitable for renters who don’t want to risk sacrificing their deposits by drilling holes into the wall, or anyone who regularly goes to holiday homes. Battery-operated cameras are more convenient and reliable than traditional cameras for numerous reasons, and all you need is a Wi-Fi connection to set them up.



This article highlights the 5 reasons to have a battery camera to keep an eye on your home.

You want to keep an eye on your home when you're not there but don't want an eyesore of a camera taking up space in your living room. It's hard enough to find the time to clean and organize your home, let alone worry about installing a security system that takes up more space and is difficult to hide.

The EZVIZ Indoor Battery Camera BC2 is the perfect solution for you. This camera is compact in size, easy to set up, and looks like a normal piece of furniture instead of a bulky security camera. Plus, it runs on batteries, so you don't have to worry about finding an outlet where you want to place it. The EZVIZ BC2 seamlessly blends into your home.

Traditional security cameras require you to drill holes in your walls and run cables throughout your house. Who has the time or patience for that? Plus, what if you want to move your camera from the living room to the nursery? The idea of drilling holes and running wires through the house is particularly scary for parents. You probably want to keep an eye on your little one while they're sleeping but don't want to have to deal with wires. It can be tricky to find a camera that you can place in your child's room without having to worry about cords getting in the way or being a strangulation hazard.

The EZVIZ Indoor Battery Camera BC2 is a battery-powered security camera that can be placed anywhere in your home without any drilling or cabling required. BC2 is powered by a 2000 mAh battery that can run for up to 50 days at a stretch. The EZVIZ Indoor Battery Camera BC2 is easy to set up and use and comes with motion detection and night vision, so you can always keep an eye on your child. This camera is perfect for the baby's room because it can be attached to the crib rail or wall.

Standard security cameras can only do so much. If there's a power outage, they're rendered useless, leaving your home or office vulnerable to thieves. A lot can happen when your security camera is out of commission. Thieves could break into your home or office and steal your possessions without you ever knowing.

The BC2 indoor battery-powered security camera is the perfect solution for this problem. This camera is wired but runs on a battery, so it will still work even during a power outage. Plus, it has 1080p HD resolution and night vision to keep an eye on everything happening in your space, both day and night.

Traditional security cameras are often bulky, unsightly, and require professional installation. This can be a major deterrent for people looking to secure their home or office. Furthermore, traditional security cameras can only be installed through hardwiring, which involves drilling holes into the walls. If you’re a homeowner, you might be hesitant about drilling holes into the wall for aesthetic and structural reasons. If you’re a renter, you have good reason to fear that you’ll be sacrificing your initial deposit if you drill holes into the walls.

The EZVIZ Indoor Battery Camera is the perfect solution for people who want the peace of mind that comes with owning a security camera without the hassle of wires or installation. This tiny camera can be attached to any metallic surface with a snap and provides 1080p HD video quality. It’s a 100% wire-free solution, and you can place it anywhere. And since it doesn’t have to be hardwired into your home, your renter’s deposit remains safe.

You're always worried you're missing out on important life moments. It's hard to know when the moment is happening, and even if you're there, you may not be able to capture it properly. This is especially true for young parents and pet parents. You don’t want to miss your baby’s first steps, do you? And you don’t want to miss those adorable moments where your pets play with each other.

The EZVIZ BC2 indoor battery camera is the perfect solution for this problem. This battery-operated security camera has motion detection and will automatically start recording when it senses someone in the room. Plus, you can choose between local storage or EZVIZ CloudPlay plans to ensure your footage is always safe. Even though it’s small, it supports inserting a microSD card up to 256 GB, which is enough for months of footage.

Whether you’re looking for a battery-operated camera to keep an eye on your home while you’re away or one that will work when the power is out, EZVIZ has you covered. The Indoor Battery Camera BC2 can be placed anywhere and continues to record when there is a power outage, so you never have to worry about missing anything important. If you’re looking for a reliable way to watch your property, the EZVIZ Indoor Battery Camera BC2 is the perfect solution.

The EZVIZ Indoor Battery Camera BC2 is currently available on Amazon UK for £69.99. If you’re looking for a reliable battery camera to keep an eye on your home, pets, or kids, it’s worth considering.