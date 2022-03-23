(Pocket-lint) - The Starlink satellite internet service is capable of providing impressive speeds, and more importantly, it can help ensure those in remote rural locations have reliable internet access.

However, the service already comes at a fairly substantial cost and, as seems to be the case with almost everything at the moment, that price is unfortunately set to increase.

An email sent to Starlink customers reads "Due to excessive levels of inflation, the price of the Starlink kit is increasing from $499 to $549 for deposit holders, and $599 for all new orders, effective today,"

"In addition, the Starlink monthly service price will increase from $99 to $110. The new price will apply to your subscription on 4/22/2022."

The email also reminds customers that they are entitled to a partial refund of $200 should they wish to cancel the service.

Customers who have received Starlink equipment within the last 30 days can claim a full refund.

There's no mention of the Premium tier, so for now, we're assuming the price hike only affects standard customers.

Starlink's email also disclosed some recent achievements for the platform. "Since launching our public beta service in October 2020, the Starlink team has tripled the number of satellites in orbit, quadrupled the number of ground stations and made continuous improvements to our network."

"Going forward, users can expect Starlink to maintain its cadence of continuous network improvements as well as new feature additions."

Whether that cadence comes with continued price hikes remains to be seen.

Writing by Luke Baker.