Your 3G service is ending, but what does that mean for you?

(Pocket-lint) - From the 22 February cell phone carriers have begun the process turning off their 3G services in favour of using LTE instead.

Called sunsetting by the industry, network carriers like AT&T and Verizon have stopped supporting 3G devices. The process started on the 22 February with a full switch off of 3G expected to be completed by the end of the year.

While that’s unlikely to affect the cell phone you use day in day out, unless of course you’re still relying on that trusty Apple iPhone 4, it might affect devices that you own and didn’t expect, like your home security system, for example.

Many home security systems have long used a 3G connection within the device to silently "talk to base" to ensure there’s a constant feed of updates back and forth on the status of the device and your property.

Is everything ok? Do I need to alert the police of a break in? Do I need to alert someone to a fault? Has the smoke detector detected a fire?

These are just some of the common messages and questions that are relayed between the system in your home and the monitoring systems at Resideo without you having to worry about how that communication is happening.

But without a 3G connection that service will be interrupted once the network carrier “sunsets” 3G meaning you won’t be able to get the same peace of mind that you do with your Resideo system currently.

As you have come to expect from Resideo, there are several solutions to ensure that your security service carries on without stress or worry.

One solution is to simply swap out the 3G module within your current security system with an LTE module allowing it to connect to the AT&T or Verizon LTE signal instead. The good news, is that there are no current plans to sunset LTE as it is still widely used within the industry in both commercial and consumer devices including the latest smartphones.

Installing a secondary device called a Cellbounce is another option. The device, which can be easily plugged into a power socket in your property, works as a bridge between your 3G enabled security system and the LTE network and allows the service to carry on as if nothing has changed. It’s a quick and easy way to keep up and running, and saves you having to touch the original system, which could be difficult to service.

You could also use this time to look at whether your system needs upgrading. If you’re using a system that is communicating with Resideo via 3G, the chances are you’ve had it some time, and while the companies security systems are built to last, technologies and your needs constantly change. It could be that since you had your system installed several new features have been added by Resideo technologies that can help improve your life safety and security. An upgrade could be a cleaner, better investment all round.

By acting now, with one of the many options available, will mean that your safety and security isn’t interrupted. You can find out how the 3G sunsetting affects you by contacting your local Resideo and Honeywell Home Security dealer.

Resideo products affected by the 3G Sunset: Vista (GSMV4G, GSMX4G, IGSMCFP4G, IGSMHS4G, IGSMV4G, Vista-21IP-512, Vista-21IP4G, Vista-21IPSL), Lynx Touch (3GL/4GL, Lynx Touch GSMVLP5-4G) and Universal Fire (IPGSM-4G, IPGSM4G-2013).