Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news

Get the benefits of a wired camera without any of the wires with the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ battery-powered camera

Author image, . · ·
Sponsored Produced on behalf of an organization or individual that has paid the news provider for production and may approve its publication.
EZVIZ Get the benefits of a wired camera without any of the wires with the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ battery-powered camera

(Pocket-lint) - When it comes to purchasing smart security cameras, people have two options - hardwired cameras and battery-powered cameras.

Traditionally, most smart security enthusiasts and homeowners have veered towards hardwired cameras. That’s because hardwired cameras are connected to the home’s electrical system, so they remain powered all the time. Comparatively, traditional battery-powered cameras have lacked enough juice to remain powered long enough to be useful - no one likes the idea of constantly replacing the camera’s batteries or charging it every couple of weeks.

However, hardwired cameras aren’t without their drawbacks. Since hardwired cameras are dependent on your home’s electrical system, they can be disabled during power outages. Potential burglars can also disable the smart security system by cutting off the power supply. Meanwhile, battery-powered cameras continue recording and capturing footage even when there’s no power, especially if they have night vision capabilities.

The cutting-edge EZVIZ eLife 2K+ effectively overcomes the primary drawback of battery-powered cameras - insufficient battery life. Produced by the world’s leader in smart security technologies, EZVIZ, this battery-powered camera can last up to 270 days on a single charge, so you don’t have to charge it repeatedly. Furthermore, it can continue recording even when there’s a power outage, making it far more reliable in the long run.

Below, we describe how the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ (also known as the BC1C 2K+) combines the benefits of wired and wireless cameras, ensuring a wire-free, hassle-free experience.

100% wire-free camera - no hardwiring or professional installation necessary

The EZVIZ eLife 2K+ is a completely wire-free camera. You don’t need to connect it to your home’s electrical system, so there’s no need for professional installation. You can install it on your own within a few minutes. There’s no need to drill holes, run unsightly cables along the walls, or use screws, glue, brackets, or other devices. This camera has a magnetic connection, so you can simply attach it to a magnetic/ metallic surface.

Up to 270 days of battery life with one charge

The EZVIZ eLife 2K+ is equipped with a 10400 mAh rechargeable battery, which is powerful enough to keep your camera juiced up for 270 days on a single charge. Once you charge the device completely, you can rest assured that it will run with stable, consistent performance for approximately 9 months. After 9 months, you can simply charge the camera for a few hours to get another 270 days of power with regular usage.

Stay powered-on continuously with the EZVIZ solar panels 

You can also purchase the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ with the EZVIZ Solar Panel. If you connect the camera with the solar panels, you can keep the device powered all year long without having to hardwire the device or charge it every 9 months. This is the perfect solution for those who want to embrace clean sources of energy. The EZVIZ solar panels are powerful enough to keep the camera powered at all times.

No additional subscriptions thanks to the inbuilt 32GB eMMC storage

The EZVIZ eLife 2K+ comes with an inbuilt 32 GB eMMC storage capacity. As such, you don’t need to connect an external hard disk or storage card to the camera, and you don’t need to shell out additional money for monthly subscriptions. The 32 GB eMMC can store 10 minutes of video for up to 6 months, which should be enough for most people. If you want additional storage, you also have the option to pay for EZVIZ CloudPlay Storage.

Complete access to the full suite of advanced features - 2K+ resolution, colour night vision, human detection, and more

Most smart security cameras limit their advanced features to individuals paying for advanced subscriptions. The basic subscription, in most cases, only gives access to basic features, such as live feed and temporary video recording. However, the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ gives you complete access to the full suite of advanced features without additional subscriptions, so you have no reason to pay more than the initial product cost.

The following are some of the advanced features available:

  • Optimal 2K+ resolution for the sharpest images and visuals.
  • Two inbuilt spotlights for crystal clear, colour night vision.
  • IP66 weatherproof design for constant use come rain or shine.
  • Smart human motion detection with a PIR sensor and human-shape detection.
  • Two-way intercom feature to speak remotely to individuals near the camera.
  • Siren and spotlight alarms at specific times, triggered by motion or human according to detection setting.

Get the wire-free EZVIZ eLife 2K+ smart security camera today on Amazon

EZVIZ launched its first series of battery cameras in 2021 and instantly redefined the capabilities of battery-powered smart security cameras. The new eLife 2K+ smart security camera takes the flexibility and functionality of battery cameras even further, ensuring constant and reliable use for households with different requirements.

Get your hands on the wire-free EZVIZ eLife smart security camera from these sources:

Recommended for you
Get the benefits of a wired camera without any of the wires with the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ battery-powered camera
Get the benefits of a wired camera without any of the wires with the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ battery-powered camera By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Best smart plugs 2022: Google, Alexa and Apple HomeKit control of your home
Best smart plugs 2022: Google, Alexa and Apple HomeKit control of your home By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best upright vacuum cleaner 2022: Stand-up cleaning for your home
Best upright vacuum cleaner 2022: Stand-up cleaning for your home By Max Freeman-Mills ·
What are Amazon Day One Edition devices and when can you try them?
What are Amazon Day One Edition devices and when can you try them? By Maggie Tillman ·
Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor available now, detects smashing glass from up to 25ft away
Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor available now, detects smashing glass from up to 25ft away By Rik Henderson ·
Best ring light 2022: Complete the glow up with these top lights for vlogging, video calls and selfies
Best ring light 2022: Complete the glow up with these top lights for vlogging, video calls and selfies By Conor Allison ·