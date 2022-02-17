(Pocket-lint) - When it comes to purchasing smart security cameras, people have two options - hardwired cameras and battery-powered cameras.

Traditionally, most smart security enthusiasts and homeowners have veered towards hardwired cameras. That’s because hardwired cameras are connected to the home’s electrical system, so they remain powered all the time. Comparatively, traditional battery-powered cameras have lacked enough juice to remain powered long enough to be useful - no one likes the idea of constantly replacing the camera’s batteries or charging it every couple of weeks.

However, hardwired cameras aren’t without their drawbacks. Since hardwired cameras are dependent on your home’s electrical system, they can be disabled during power outages. Potential burglars can also disable the smart security system by cutting off the power supply. Meanwhile, battery-powered cameras continue recording and capturing footage even when there’s no power, especially if they have night vision capabilities.

The cutting-edge EZVIZ eLife 2K+ effectively overcomes the primary drawback of battery-powered cameras - insufficient battery life. Produced by the world’s leader in smart security technologies, EZVIZ, this battery-powered camera can last up to 270 days on a single charge, so you don’t have to charge it repeatedly. Furthermore, it can continue recording even when there’s a power outage, making it far more reliable in the long run.

Below, we describe how the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ (also known as the BC1C 2K+) combines the benefits of wired and wireless cameras, ensuring a wire-free, hassle-free experience.

The EZVIZ eLife 2K+ is a completely wire-free camera. You don’t need to connect it to your home’s electrical system, so there’s no need for professional installation. You can install it on your own within a few minutes. There’s no need to drill holes, run unsightly cables along the walls, or use screws, glue, brackets, or other devices. This camera has a magnetic connection, so you can simply attach it to a magnetic/ metallic surface.

The EZVIZ eLife 2K+ is equipped with a 10400 mAh rechargeable battery, which is powerful enough to keep your camera juiced up for 270 days on a single charge. Once you charge the device completely, you can rest assured that it will run with stable, consistent performance for approximately 9 months. After 9 months, you can simply charge the camera for a few hours to get another 270 days of power with regular usage.

You can also purchase the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ with the EZVIZ Solar Panel. If you connect the camera with the solar panels, you can keep the device powered all year long without having to hardwire the device or charge it every 9 months. This is the perfect solution for those who want to embrace clean sources of energy. The EZVIZ solar panels are powerful enough to keep the camera powered at all times.

The EZVIZ eLife 2K+ comes with an inbuilt 32 GB eMMC storage capacity. As such, you don’t need to connect an external hard disk or storage card to the camera, and you don’t need to shell out additional money for monthly subscriptions. The 32 GB eMMC can store 10 minutes of video for up to 6 months, which should be enough for most people. If you want additional storage, you also have the option to pay for EZVIZ CloudPlay Storage.

Most smart security cameras limit their advanced features to individuals paying for advanced subscriptions. The basic subscription, in most cases, only gives access to basic features, such as live feed and temporary video recording. However, the EZVIZ eLife 2K+ gives you complete access to the full suite of advanced features without additional subscriptions, so you have no reason to pay more than the initial product cost.

Optimal 2K+ resolution for the sharpest images and visuals.

Two inbuilt spotlights for crystal clear, colour night vision.

IP66 weatherproof design for constant use come rain or shine.

Smart human motion detection with a PIR sensor and human-shape detection.

Two-way intercom feature to speak remotely to individuals near the camera.

Siren and spotlight alarms at specific times, triggered by motion or human according to detection setting.

EZVIZ launched its first series of battery cameras in 2021 and instantly redefined the capabilities of battery-powered smart security cameras. The new eLife 2K+ smart security camera takes the flexibility and functionality of battery cameras even further, ensuring constant and reliable use for households with different requirements.

