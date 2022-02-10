5 reasons we love the new EZVIZ DB2 video doorbell

(Pocket-lint) - Smart video doorbells allow you to monitor your home when you’re away. You can be away for a day or several weeks without worrying about possible break-ins or missing important packages. That’s because video doorbells provide visual footage of your home in your smartphone, accessible from anywhere in the world with stable internet. Most video doorbells include smart alert features that send push notifications when someone rings the doorbell or comes nearby.

In recent years, EZVIZ has established itself as the leading brand for smart security systems, including video doorbells and smart cameras. Whatever your smart home security requirements might be, EZVIZ has unique solutions just for you. Their hardwired video doorbell, EZVIZ DB1C, received rave reviews in 2021 because of its reliability, convenience, and safety features.

In this article, we highlight five reasons we love the new EZVIZ DB2 video doorbell.

EZVIZ DB2 is a battery-powered video doorbell with an extremely simple installation process. You don’t have to connect this video doorbell to your existing wired setup - it can be attached anywhere on the wall near your door. The installation is extremely simple, aided by the DB2 kit that comes with the system. Furthermore, DB2’s battery is strong enough that you don’t need to charge it constantly. Thanks to the 5200 mAh battery, the DB2 can last for approximately 4 months on a single charge.

EZVIZ DB2 combines the unique advantages of local storage and cloud storage, allowing you to select the option that works best for you. Users can feel free to purchase and use a microSD card of up to 256GB to save their recordings. The card can be inserted onto the indoor chime, which provides secure data protection even if the outdoor doorbell is damaged or stolen. And once the local storage space is exhausted, you can also switch over to the EZVIZ cloud service to continue storing footage. You can choose either or both storage options.

EZVIZ DB2 is an extremely powerful video doorbell with an ultra-crisp and sharp camera. The doorbell can record videos in 2K resolution using a 176-degree wide-angle lens, giving you complete access to the regions around your doorway, so you don’t miss a thing. The video doorbell camera also features IR night vision capabilities, giving you up to 16ft of vision in complete darkness. As such, the DB2 can capture clear videos any time of the day or night.

The EZVIZ DB2 kit includes a separate indoor chime. Whenever someone rings the doorbell, the indoor chime is activated, ensuring you hear the ring even from afar. Furthermore, if you have a large home, the indoor chime also functions as a WiFi signal booster, extending the network connection to your video doorbell. The indoor chime also supports a 256GB microSD card. As such, the multi-purpose chime is perhaps DB2’s most innovative and unique feature.

EZVIZ DB2 is one of the safest video doorbells available for a wide range of reasons. If someone forcibly removes the video doorbell, it will automatically release a sharp alarm that will sound throughout the neighbourhood, which will be enough to send the intruder packing. You will also receive a mobile alert on your phone, and you’ll be able to capture the intruder’s video. Furthermore, thanks to account binding restrictions, the video doorbell can’t be used after the theft.

We love EZVIZ DB2 because of the five unique features mentioned above, but this video doorbell is impressive for numerous other reasons. Below, we provide an overview of its other unique features and capabilities:

Smart motion detection

Human-shape detection and PIR detection

Multiple ringtones for WiFi chime

Weatherproof design

H.265 video technology for optimal compression

Energy-saving mode extends the battery life

Two-way intercom

Multi-step authentication and TLS encryption

If you’re on the market for a video doorbell, the EZVIZ DB2 is one of the most innovative and unique doorbells worth considering. Check it out on Amazon here, from AO here or on Very here.