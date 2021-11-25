(Pocket-lint) - Light switch company, Retrotouch, has launched a new “Friends with Hue” smart light switch that allows you to still control your Philips Hue bulbs in a room even if someone has turned them off at the main light switch.

The new smart switch can either be fitted to replace an existing light switch or used as a battery free solution stuck on any wall without the need to wire anything.

The device works by allowing homeowners to bypass the on/off function so the circuit always remains on so users can still control the Hue lights connected to the switch via this new Retrotouch Smart Switch.

Coming in either two gang or single gang options (in the same box) and in white or black glass with or without a chrome trim, the switch and can be customised to control either the lights on or off or various scenes you may wish to have as shortcuts.

The switches have a range of up to 30 metres and, thanks to EnOcean’s innovative harvesting technology. Each press of the switch generates enough energy to send a radio signal to the Philips Hue Bridge, meaning no batteries are needed making installing easy.

The Switch, which works as part of the Friends of Hue, is also compatible with Apple HomeKit and can control up to 50 lights and lamps simultaneously.

Setup is incredibly easy, all via the Philips Hue app, although you will need compatible Philips Hue blubs for the switch to control.

It won’t, for example, control any standard non-connected bulbs in the room on the circuit controlled by the light switch you are replacing.

Retrotouch is one of many switch solutions for Philips Hue including switches made by Philips Hue’s maker Signify. It is however, one of only a few options that actually fit current UK standard light switch plates allowing you to replace the main light switch in a room.

The new Retrotouch Friends of Hue Smart Switch is available from Amazon and tech4 and cost £59.99 in the UK.

