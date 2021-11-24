Annke offers up to 45% discount on smart security cameras for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Annke is one of the world’s leading brands for smart security cameras. They’ve carved a niche for themselves for providing high-quality security cameras with smart, AI-enabled motion sensors, color night vision capabilities, and extreme clarity. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to upgrade your security system, this is the ideal time.

As Black Friday is just around the corner, Annke is offering up to 45% discounts on some of their best smart security cameras. They’re also offering attractive bundle packages that allow you to save hundreds of pounds at once. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your security system or purchase security cameras for the first time, now’s the time to get started!

Below, we highlight the most noteworthy features common to all Annke smart security cameras, followed by an overview of the best Annke Black Friday deals.

If you’re installing the security camera outdoors or in a public location, you need to use the privacy mask feature. This feature allows you to draw a privacy mask over parts of the video that you’re not allowed to monitor for privacy reasons. For example, if you’re installing the security camera outside, you can monitor all the areas belonging to you but not those belonging to your neighbors. The privacy mask feature allows you to block those areas, so you’re not in violation of any privacy laws. This feature is available on all Annke smart security cameras.

Some smart security cameras lower their upfront cost, but they make you pay exorbitant monthly subscription fees to access their features. They might offer a bare-bones experience without subscriptions, but you’ll need to pay extensively for their advanced features. That’s not the case with Annke security cameras — you only have to pay the upfront cost, following which you can access all of their features without additional monthly payments. In the long run, Annke smart security cameras prove to be far more reasonable than most others because you don’t have monthly costs.

All Annke smart security cameras feature real-time motion alert features. This allows you to receive instant push notifications or emails whenever someone enters the camera’s vicinity. You can also change the camera’s gaze and customize the motion areas, i.e., you can denote which parts of the area should trigger motion alerts. This ensures you don’t receive any false alarms. Some Annke smart security cameras, such as CZ400, also provide AI-enabled smart motion detection for specific alerts, such as line crossing, intrusion detection, region entrance detection, unattended baggage detection, audio exception detection, and human recognition.

Annke smart security cameras come with an IP67 weatherproof rating. This means the security cameras can be immersed in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes without any problem. Furthermore, the cameras can also withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -22°F to 140°F and still continue recording in their optimal capacity. Thanks to the IP67 rating, you can install the security camera in any outdoor condition, regardless of climate and erratic weather patterns.

Annke smart security cameras come with at least 1TB of storage space, which allows you to store up to 50 days of continuous recordings. Furthermore, you can also insert a 256 GB TF card into the camera to capture all motion-triggered events automatically. You can also connect Annke cameras to 4K NVRs, which allows you to capture non-stop footage without being online. As such, you have numerous continuous recording options, and you don’t have to pay for monthly contracts or cloud storage.

The aforementioned features are common to all Annke smart security cameras. However, each camera also features an individual set of unique features, such as 0.001 lux sensitivity for color night vision recording, AI-enabled smart detection, and more. Below, we provide an overview of Annke’s most noteworthy smart security cameras and their Black Friday deals.

Annke C800 4K Security Camera | Save 45%

squirrel_widget_6292246

UK Price : £47.29 (save £38.70)



US Price : $99.99 (save $45.00)



Saving : 45%

Essential Features :

True 4K Ultra HD with high-end Sony sensor for optimal clarity and visibility



Can be powered via PoE with an NVR/PoE injector or DC power



Compatible with NAS devices

Annke H800 4K Security Camera System | Save 30%

squirrel_widget_6292245

UK Price : £340.19 (save £145.80)



US Price : $405.99 (save $174.00)



Saving : 30%

Essential Features :

True 4K Ultra HD with high-end Sony sensor for optimal clarity and visibility



PoE connection enables flexible installation with 8CH NVR



Includes a 2TB hard drive that facilitates 24/7 recording

Annke CZ400 4MP AI PTZ Camera (C800 4 Cameras Set) | Save 30%

squirrel_widget_6292293

UK Price : £151.19 (save £64.80)



US Price : $188.99 (save $81.00)



Saving : 30%

Essential Features :

4MP Super HD videos and images ensure optimal clarity



4x optical zoom with auto-focus allows you to see license plates clearly from 100ft away



AI-enabled PTZ camera ensures smart detection — line crossing, intrusion detection, region entrance detection, region exiting detection, unattended baggage detection, object removal detection, audio exception detection, and AI human recognition

Annke NC400 smart home security camera | Save 35%

squirrel_widget_6092071

UK Price : £71.49 (save £38.50)



US Price : $84.49 (save $45.50)



Saving : 35%

Essential Features :

4MP Super HD videos and images ensure optimal clarity



Color night vision security camera with f/1.0 super aperture to produce bright and colorful images and visuals even in the darkest conditions



0.001 lux sensitivity essentially turns night into day

Annke NCK400 (NC400 4 smart home securiy camera set) | Save 35%

squirrel_widget_6292308

UK Price : £374.39 (save £201.60)



US Price : $389.99 (save $210.00)



Saving : 35%

Essential Features :

4MP Super HD videos and images ensure optimal clarity



REAL acme color night vision capability with 0.001 lux sensitivity



100ft supplemental light in 0 lux illumination for optimal color night vision

Annke is known for providing high-end smart security cameras at extremely accessible rates and no monthly contracts. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to get smart security cameras, there’s no better time than Black Friday, when they’re offering up to 45% discount on their cameras. So you better grab these deals while they’re on the table!