Govee slashes 30% off for Black Friday, giving us some illuminating deals

(Pocket-lint) - Govee is perhaps best known for not being Philips Hue, offering a range of standalone illumination offerings with its range of lighting products.

These Black Friday deals bring these devices down to the lowest prices we've seen them at - so if Hue didn't catch your eye, then Govee might.

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30% There's £21.60 off the Govee Immersion system which will let you add RGBIC lighting to your TV using its camera system. Now only £50.39. View offer

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.