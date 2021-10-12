Pre-order Reolink Duo and claim a 15% discount on their dual-lens smart security cameras

(Pocket-lint) - Reolink is known for producing cutting-edge wireless security systems. The company has been at the forefront of most technical innovations related to smart security devices, especially wireless cameras. They’re now taking things further with Reolink Duo, a series of dual-lens smart security cameras with person/vehicle detection.

Reolink Duo Series will include four smart security cameras — Reolink Duo, Reolink Duo 4G, Reolink Duo PoE, and Reolink Duo WiFi. Depending on your preference, you can get the security camera that most suits your network capabilities, whether that’s 4G, WiFi, or Power-over-Ethernet (PoE). These products meet all of your needs, suitable for indoors, outdoors, or business usage.

Below, we provide an overview of Reolink Duo’s best features.

Key features of Reolink Duo:

2K videos

Dual lenses & 150° wide viewing angle

Person/vehicle detection

Smart motion zones

8 spotlights & color night vision

2.4/5 GHz dual band WiFi

IP66 waterproof

Supports up to 256GB micro SD card (not included)

Reolink Duo’s most attractive and unique feature is the presence of twin lenses, allowing you to view and control two visions at once. The Reolink App gives you a 150° field of vision from both lenses, thus negating all blind spots. You can also control the two lenses separately to observe different parts of the room. Furthermore, the dual lenses capture 2K videos, so you can see all the objects with complete clarity.

Most smart security cameras provide motion detection, but traditional motion detection leads to an incredibly high volume of false alerts. Reolink Duo uses smart technology to analyze the shape of people and vehicles, thus sending accurate and meaningful alerts. Minimizing the risk of false alerts ensures that you’ll truly pay attention when the alert is triggered.

Most smart security cameras use infrared lights for night vision, which reduces the field of vision to a few feet and only gives access to black and white images. However, Reolink Duo combined inbuilt IR LEDs with eight spotlights, thereby allowing you to see extremely clear and bright visuals at night. You won’t miss a detail, whether it’s day or night.

Reolink Duo contains an extremely powerful, long-lasting, and rechargeable battery. The battery can’t be removed, and you don’t have to charge it every day. You can also connect the Reolink Due to a solar panel, thereby ensuring non-stop, eco-friendly power for your camera. However, the Reolink solar panel must be bought separately.

Reolink Duo automatically stores the recordings in an inbuilt Micro SD card with a 128GB capacity. This allows you to playback the recordings whenever you want. You can also store the recordings in Reolink Cloud, accessible wherever and whenever you want.

Reolink Duo has an amazing IP66 waterproof rating, which means it can survive extremely strong rainfalls and harsh weather conditions. It has a rugged body that protects the camera under the harshest storms, so you can install the camera outside or inside.

You receive smart alerts whenever your camera detects motion, especially from people or vehicles. You can modify the settings to receive alerts in the form of push notifications on your smartphone or emails with snapshots. You can also set extremely loud sirens that go off whenever motion is detected. You can easily view the footage from your phone.

It’s possible that you only want to capture motion in certain areas of your home or business. You can create smart motion zones via the app, thereby ensuring you only receive accurate alerts. You can modify the boundaries of the motion zone whenever you want.

