(Pocket-lint) - Smart security giant SimpliSafe has announced the Wireless Outdoor Security Camera.

After previously only offering users of the security system the option to put a weatherproof sleeve on the SimpliCam, this represents the company's first true foray into the world of outdoor cameras.

The new model - available now through the SimpliSafe website - will set owners back £169.99 / $179.99, which is roughly in line with the rival options from the likes of Ring, Google Nest and Arlo.

As you might expect, the Wireless Outdoor Security Camera also features a fairly typical set of features and specs, though there are a couple of neat, unique things in this package. The first is that it features a very clean (and hopefully easy to set up) magnetic mount, with the battery powering the camera, siren and spotlight for around three to six months.

Later this year, the company will also offer a solar panel (£69.99 / £79.99) that's able to keep the battery topped up permanently, providing it receives at least three hours of direct sunlight every day.

Aside from that, as we mentioned, it's a fairly standard affair. The camera features an IP65 dust and water rating, 1080p resolution with HDR, 140-degree field of view, 8x digital zoom, motion detection within 30 feet, activity zones, two-way audio and colour night vision up to 10 feet, among more things.

Crucially, though, this all feeds back into the rest of the SimpliSafe system. This means when the rest of the security system detects an incident, the camera will automatically start recording, as well as blasting an alert out through the 80dB siren.

These recordings are only visible to SimpliSafe owners, though they can also be made available to the company's emergency dispatchers for up to an hour after an alarm incident.

All in all, it looks like a very solid - albeit slightly overdue - camera package that should really aid the entire system.

We're currently testing out the SimpliSafe kit at the moment, so look out for our full impressions on the Wireless Outdoor Security Camera in our review.

Upgrade your work or study space with these classy Logitech devices By Pocket-lint Promotion · 31 August 2021