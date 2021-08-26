(Pocket-lint) - The robot vacuum market is an extremely competitive one right now - there are loads of manufacturers out there, and it can be hard to see the wood for the trees, and to know when you're actually looking at a quality product.

That's very much what Viomi has produced in the form of the V3 Max Robot Vacuum, an extremely advanced and impressive addition to your home that will keep things impressively clean and prove really easy both to set up and maintain. Find out some of the key points that make it so impressive, right here.

First up, it's important to clarify that while the V3 Max is a robot vacuum, that's far from the limit of what it can do - this genius device can also use its mopping mode and sweeping mode to ensure that all kinds of surfaces and mess are cleaned up. The standard vacuuming modes bring huge amounts of suction to ensure that even chunky bits of dirt and detritus are picked up.

Swapping it to mopping means that hard flooring is cleaned properly, while vacuuming is great for carpeted areas, and sweeping brings the best of both worlds to make sure that you're able to forget about most types of dirt, including dust, dirt, water stains, crumbs, pet hair and footprints on diversified floors.

Diving further into that mopping mode, though, you'll realise that it's even more sophisticated than you might think. Viomi has packed in loads of smarts, including a special water control system that brings constant pressure through the mop for even cleaning and no leaks at all. Its water tank is built into its dust tank, saving on space and making it easy to refill or empty, and this means you can both sweep and mop at once.

Specially designed for mopping, it has a super-sized water tank (700ml), enough to clean a 65sqm (700sqft) apartment more than 3-times, or a 200sqm (2600 sqft) home all in one go. This means that you can think of mopping just like you do vacuuming - something you don't have to think about, beyond refilling the tank every so often.

Another key factor when you have a robot vacuum in your home is how loud it is - no one wants something in their home to be so loud that it's distracting. Viomi has concentrated on getting the V3 Max to balance power and noise - it operates on all surfaces at volumes no louder than a microwave in operation, to give you a sense.

That's despite packing in a huge 2700Pa of suction, more than enough to clean even large amounts of dirt. This means you can let it work around your life while still being able to easily nap or sleep without it disturbing you.

We all know that a robot vacuum is only as good as its ability to navigate around your home without crashing into objects and obstacles like furniture, though. Thankfully, the V3 Max is a brilliant performer on this front too.

It's got a complex LiDAR scanning and mapping system that sees in 360 degrees around the vacuum as it moves, constructing a map of your home all on its own and working out the most efficient way to move around it for cleaning. It can store up to five floors, making it perfect for larger homes as well as small ones, and you can really easily set no-go zones for it to avoid.

All of this is powered by a quad-core processor and a unique algorithm that lets the vacuum process information from its 24 different types of sensors at lightning speed to make the right decision every time and get super-precise cleaning.

That's not all, though - Viomi has squeezed in plenty of amazing features that we can give huge detail to. These include automatic carpet detection to raise the suction level for the right amount of cleaning, a huge 5200mAh battery that the vacuum can go back to its base to recharge independently, and the ability to climb over obstacles as tall as 2cm.

This means that if you have a lip between rooms or thick carpets, it won't get stuck, but will be able to glide over for continued cleaning without you having to devote any attention to the matter. As part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, the MiHome app also lets you easily hook the vacuum into your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant setup for convenient voice commands, to make things even more futuristic.

If this has all piqued your interest, you can find out more about the V3 Max and order one for yourself right here. Best of all, right now you can take advantage of an early bird promo to get the V3 Max for just $359.99, down from a regular price of $499.99 - the deal will only last until 26 September!