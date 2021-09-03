(Pocket-lint) - Cooking is one of life's great joys, whether it's sticking something in the oven quickly or doing a full meal prep with extensive steps and instructions to follow.

However, as any keen home cook will know, one of the challenges of using any kitchen is in finding space for all the appliances you'll find yourself needing for different recipes. That's where TOKIT's Omni Cook comes in. It's an astounding kitchen device that can accomplish countless different cooking tasks in one. Find out everything you need to know about it right here.

At its core, the Omni Cook does what its name suggests - it can cook things in an absolute myriad of ways. Depending on how you set it up, it could be a blender, mixer, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, mincer, grinder, kettle, juicer, wok and so much more.

This means that you can forget about having to figure out where to store each one of these functions in a separate device, and can clear all that space out for just the Omni Cook and a few accessories. It also makes planning for a meal super easy - because there's a good chance that whatever you need to do to your ingredients can be accomplished using it. Omni Cook could even help set the menu for you, via accessing the cloud recipe database from its built-in screen. From there you can choose from over 100 recipes for it to guide you through.

All of those settings and functions could be overwhelming, but the Omni Cook has a simple and intuitive screen that you can use to make it do whatever you need it to, and a handy dial for fine control over timings and more. It's way more modern than most other kitchen tech.

On top of that, though, it's been designed in such a way to make it easy to use and super safe. There are locking mechanisms and stability points to make sure that it doesn't shake around and to ensure that you're never in danger of getting near sharp parts in motion. Plus, a handle makes it way easier to lift it in and out of storage when you're not using it.

Even with the smart tech behind it, though, cooking can still be a pretty messy business, and there will come a time when you have to clean things out - hopefully after you've enjoyed some top-notch home-cooked grub.

That's why the Omni Cook has some really intelligent settings to make cleaning easier, all part of its operating system. The core of this is a pre-clean mode where you fill up the bottom of the pan with a litre of water and leave it to soak through grime, while the Omni Cook smartly uses the water better than a simple soak could ever do. This makes it trivial to wash away baked-in grime, freeing you up to do other things instead of slaving over the dishes.

Finally, one of the best parts of using Omni Cook is that you can pick and choose what you need it to do. If you mainly want it for whisking and sous-vide, that's great, but if you suddenly decide that you'd like to try a recipe that uses it to do some steaming, you can just order a steamer accessory to make it perfect.

There are also accessories to help you slow cook and more, so you can be confident that there's something out there to level up your experience with Omni Cook.

The smart home kitchen gadget has already had a storming run on crowd-funding site Kickstarter, and that's where you can back the project to reserve one for yourself, with various levels of backing to choose from, some offering more extras if you want them. Be sure to move fast, though - there are only a few days left before the campaign closes, making this the perfect time to get an Omni Cook of your own.