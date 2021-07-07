Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to get strong Wi-Fi in every room: How devolo's Magic 2 WiFi next Whole Home Kit extends your existing Wi-Fi

- The adapters form a mesh network to envelop your whole house in superfast Wi-Fi

(Pocket-lint) - devolo's Magic 2 WiFi next Whole Home Kit is a groundbreaking way to extend your existing Wi-Fi network. The kit is one of the world's fastest adapters with speeds up to 2,400Mbps.

The kit contains adapters that plug into any power outlet, and there are wired Gigabit Ethernet ports so you can connect it into the back of your router. Then, place another elsewhere in the house. devolo Magic adapters are compatible with all types of router and you can buy extra adapters should you need them. Of course, you may need more if you have a larger house. 

The adapters form a mesh network to envelop your whole house in superfast Wi-Fi.

The adapters use multi-user MIMO tech, which essentially means that high-speed data transfers take place between all your devices at the same time - everyone has access to the same level of speedy internet. No longer will you be waiting for things to load or drop-outs while watching higher quality online video. 

And thanks to a technology called Access Point Steering, your device connects to the strongest signal automatically especially when you walk around your house and between different rooms.

devoloHow to get strong wifi in every room: How Devolo's Magic 2 WiFi next kit extends your existing Wi-Fi photo 2

This is especially useful for older devices that tend to stay connected to the same Wi-Fi access point unless the connection gets interrupted. Access Point Steering helps your devices to locate the optimum connection. 

If you've struggled to get connected in particular areas of your home, a mesh network is for you. It totally removes dead spots and areas of weak connectivity in your home, while - if they're placed in the right areas - they can also help spread some connectivity to an area of your garden if required. 

devoloHow to get strong wifi in every room: How Devolo's Magic 2 WiFi next kit extends your existing Wi-Fi photo 1

devolo's Magic 2 WiFi next gear uses Powerline technology as its backbone with super speedy and futureproof G.hn connectivity that works over your home's existing power cable network. Connections are encrypted, so you needn't worry about the security of your data. 

Setting up a mesh network in your home is ideal if for the modern household where simultaneous home office working, multiple Ultra HD streaming and online gaming are happening - often all at the same time.

The devolo Magic 2 WiFi next Whole Home Kit is available now. 

