Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news

One of Shark's very best vacuums gets a massive Prime Day deal

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Shark One of Shark's very best vacuums gets a massive Prime Day deal
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Shark makes great vacuums, and it's slapped a discount to die for on one of its very best as part of Amazon's huge Prime Day sales event.

An Amazon UK, its Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has got a huge £200 discount, down 50 per cent from its regular price at just £199.99.

This version of the cleaner also comes with a special pet hair attachment that has its own motorised head, perfect for getting pesky pet hairs out of your sofa or other furniture, and we've actually been using it for over a year.

It's a brilliant cleaner that's super adaptable to how you want to use it, with cleverly-placed joints to make it easy to vacuum under and around your furniture without having to drag it around while you work.

Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals from Roborock
Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals from Roborock By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

There's also no cord to worry about and great battery life, with 40 minutes of run-time on a single charge. That Anti Hair Wrap label in its name is also really well-earned; this was a big upgrade on our old vacuum, and untangling hairs from the comb is genuinely a thing of the past. They just collect neatly in the bin as you'd hope.

All in all, it's a cleaner we can thoroughly recommend, at a price that makes it way easier to do so - but you've only got today and tomorrow to take advantage.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 quick links

Here are links straight to our Prime Day deals pages, where you'll find all the biggest deals highlighted. 

    Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
    Recommended for you
    Doubling up on Alexa: How to use multiple Amazon Echo devices together
    Doubling up on Alexa: How to use multiple Amazon Echo devices together By Adrian Willings ·
    ANNKE home security deals for Prime Day
    ANNKE home security deals for Prime Day By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·
    Save $350 on iRobot's awesome self-emptying Roomba robot vacuum
    Save $350 on iRobot's awesome self-emptying Roomba robot vacuum By Adrian Willings ·