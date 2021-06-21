Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save up to 25% on Nanoleaf Shapes and Canvas kits this Prime Day

Prime Day 2021 sale

(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, with plenty of deals across Amazon - including fantastic discounts on Nanoleaf. Its LED panels a re a great way to add some futuristic lighting to your room. Below you can find the main deals, hopefully saving you a little cash and helping you spruce up your office, living room, or entire home if you wish.

Nanoleaf US Prime Day 2021 deals

These deals will be available starting 21 June until 27 June 2021:

•  $20 off all $200 Shapes Smarter Kits (Hexagon, Triangle, and Mini Triangle). Nanoleaf's Shapes combines smart technology with ultra-thin, modular LED light panels, opening a world of design possibilities. View the Amazon deal here.

•  $20 off the $120 Mini Triangle Expansion Pack. The Nanoleaf  Mini Triangles let you further customise the lighting of your ideal space. View the Amazon deal here.

•  $10 off the $70 Triangle and Hexagon Expansion Packs. Level up your design by adding more panels. You can mix and match any panel shape from the Nanoleaf Shapes product line. View the Amazon deal here.

Nanoleaf UK Prime Day 2021 deals

The discounts aren't just in the US. You can also get some nice money off the various offerings in the UK too:

• Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit - 17 Light Squares - save £81, now £218: Canvas was one of the first iterations of Nanoleaf light panels and one of our favourites. Awesome looking lights with loads of customisation options. This is a great starter pack that's even better with a discount. See the deal at Amazon

• Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit - 9 Light Panels - save £45, now £134.99: The new Hexagons also have a nice discount for Prime day. See the deal at Amazon

To see Nanoleaf, specifically the Shapes, in action, check out Pocket-lint's unboxing and setup video below:

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Adrian Willings.
