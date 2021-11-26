Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save up to 30% on Nanoleaf Shapes and Canvas kits this Black Friday

US contributing editor
Nanoleaf Save up to 30% on Nanoleaf Shapes and Canvas kits this Black Friday
(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is in full swing, with plenty of deals across Amazon - including fantastic discounts on Nanoleaf. Its LED panels are a great way to add some futuristic lighting to your room.

Below you can find the main deals, hopefully saving you a little cash and helping you spruce up your office, living room, or entire home if you wish.

Nanoleaf US Black Friday deals

These are the best Black Friday deals available that we've found so far. 

Nanoleaf Shapes - Hexagons Smarter Kit - save $30 now $169.99

Nanoleaf Shapes - Hexagons Smarter Kit - save $30 now $169.99

Nanoleaf's Shapes combines smart technology with ultra-thin, modular LED light panels, opening a world of design possibilities.

Nanoleaf Shapes - Mini Triangles Smarter Kit - save $20 now $99.99

Nanoleaf Shapes - Mini Triangles Smarter Kit - save $20 now $99.99

The Nanoleaf Mini Triangles let you further customise the lighting of your ideal space.

Nanoleaf Shapes - Hexagons Expansion Pack - save $15 now $54.99

Nanoleaf Shapes - Hexagons Expansion Pack - save $15 now $54.99

If you've already got a Nanoleaf set but want to expand, then now is the time to do it as there are discounts available here. 

Nanoleaf Elements - Wood Look Hexagons Smarter Kit - $70 now $229.99

Nanoleaf Elements - Wood Look Hexagons Smarter Kit - $70 now $229.99

More bespoke lighting designs from Nanoleaf, this time with a wood effect for a different look and feel. 

Nanoleaf UK Black Friday deals

The discounts aren't just in the US. You can also get some nice money off the various offerings in the UK too:

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit - 17 Light Squares - save £90 now £209.99

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit - 17 Light Squares - save £90 now £209.99

Canvas was one of the first iterations of Nanoleaf light panels and one of our favourites. Awesome looking lights with loads of customisation options. This is a great starter pack that's even better with a discount. 

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit - 9 Light Panels - save £54 now £125.99

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit - 9 Light Panels - save £54 now £125.99

The Nanoleaf Hexagons are also nicely discounted in the UK. Add some awesome lighting to your home for less. 

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Like Hexagons Starter Kit - save £60 now £139.99

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Like Hexagons Starter Kit - save £60 now £139.99

More bespoke lighting designs from Nanoleaf, this time with a wood effect for a different look and feel. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 18 June 2021.
