Save up to 30% on Nanoleaf Shapes and Canvas kits this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is in full swing, with plenty of deals across Amazon - including fantastic discounts on Nanoleaf. Its LED panels are a great way to add some futuristic lighting to your room.
Below you can find the main deals, hopefully saving you a little cash and helping you spruce up your office, living room, or entire home if you wish.
Nanoleaf US Black Friday deals
These are the best Black Friday deals available that we've found so far.
Nanoleaf's Shapes combines smart technology with ultra-thin, modular LED light panels, opening a world of design possibilities.
The Nanoleaf Mini Triangles let you further customise the lighting of your ideal space.
If you've already got a Nanoleaf set but want to expand, then now is the time to do it as there are discounts available here.
More bespoke lighting designs from Nanoleaf, this time with a wood effect for a different look and feel.
Nanoleaf UK Black Friday deals
The discounts aren't just in the US. You can also get some nice money off the various offerings in the UK too:
Canvas was one of the first iterations of Nanoleaf light panels and one of our favourites. Awesome looking lights with loads of customisation options. This is a great starter pack that's even better with a discount.
The Nanoleaf Hexagons are also nicely discounted in the UK. Add some awesome lighting to your home for less.
More bespoke lighting designs from Nanoleaf, this time with a wood effect for a different look and feel.
More Black Friday deals
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen: 53% saving
- Fire TV Stick 4K: Now $/£24.99 from $/£49.99
- Ring Video Doorbell: 30% saving today
- Kindle Paperwhite: Now $/$104.99 w/ 18% off
- Roku Streaming Stick+: Just $/£29.99
- Echo Show 8: Get 40% off at $/£59.99
- Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot: Over 50% down in price
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): Reduced by 47%
- Fire HD 8: Discounted by 50%
- Fire TV Stick: $/£19.99 w/ 50% off
- Fire HD 10: Over 45% off RRP
- Beats Solo 3: Discounted by over 47%
- Fire 7: Save 30% today
- Ring Stick Up Cam: More than 25% off
- TickWatch Pro 3: Now under $/£200
- Echo Dot (4th gen): Down to $/£29.99
- Fitbit Sense: $/£100 saving
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Over a 27% saving
- Kindle: Now $/£49.99
- Eero 6 w/ 1 router & 1 extender: 40% off RRP
- Jabra Elite 85t: Over 30% discount to $/£149.99
- Blink mini: $/£19.99, saving over 30%
- PlayStation Plus membership: Save 34% on usually price
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $/£50 off to $/£199