ANNKE home security deals for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Your home safety should never be taken for granted. ANNKE knows this and offers a wide selection of security cameras and systems to ensure you're always aware of what's happening around you.

The Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of these deals to upgrade your home security. And best of all is that there's no subscription needed or monthly costs.

Head over to the ANNKE store for all the deals.

ANNE W300 2K Wireless Security Camera

squirrel_widget_4622363

The ANNE W300 2K Wireless Security Camera takes your home security seriously. It has Alexa voice control so you can control it hands-free, and the AI Human Detection feature can tell if there's a human or not in view.

The 256 GB internal storage gives 24/7 recording and offers nighttime images too. It has IP66 waterproofing and the metal case means it can take on the heat or cold.

Get 20% off from the $45.99 retail price, getting this great camera for only $36.80.

ANNKE FC800 4K 8CH 4pcs Security Camera System

squirrel_widget_4967039

For a full security system and top resolution, the ANNKE FC800 4K 8CH 4pcs Security Camera System provides the goods.

There is 24/7 recording with full colour on each of the four cameras, and they even have an extra light to brighten the picture if needed. There is a 2TB HDD drive in the hub to make sure it always has space. The full-colour image is even available for dark night shots.

IP67 waterproofing and a metal casing protect against the elements.

Get 20% off from the $399.99 retail price, getting this great camera for only $319.99.

ANNKE FC200 1080p 8CH 4pcs Security Camera System

squirrel_widget_4967010

If you don't need the absolute in resolution, then the ANNKE FC200 1080p 8CH 4pcs Security Camera System offers a still fantastic full HD along with 1 TB storage and the same cameras as the FC800.

Everything else is the same compared to its 4k counterpart, including the weather resistance and full-colour surveillance. The colour image is even available for dark night shots.

Get 20% off from the $219.99 retail price, getting this great camera for only $175.99.

ANNKE H800 4K 8CH 4pcs Security Camera System

squirrel_widget_4966981

For the ultimate image and a full range of cameras, there's no beating the ANNKE H800 4K 8CH 4pcs Security Camera System.

This system is feature-packed. It uses four C800 cameras and a hub with 2TB of storage. The H.265+ image compression makes sure you won't run out in a hurry either.

It has dual vision light mode including Starlight Color Night Vision and LED Infrared, so there will be nothing hidden in the dark.

This plug-and-play system has you covered.

Get 22% off from the $525.99 retail price, getting this great camera for only $408.79.

ANNKE H500 5MP 8CH 8pcs Security Camera System

squirrel_widget_4966952

If you need full coverage around your office or entire home, then the ANNKE H500 5MP 8CH 8pcs Security Camera System is hard to beat with its 8 cameras and central hub.

The 120 dB WDR & 3D DNR help shoot crisp images in all light conditions, without noise, and you get an IP67 weatherproof metal housing for all-weather durability.

2TB of storage means you'll hardly ever need to delete anything, while the 100ft EXIR Color Night Vision makes sure it captures everything that goes bump in the night.

Get 22% off from the $599.99 retail price, getting this great camera for only $469.99.

ANNKE NC400 2K Color Night Vision Security Camera

squirrel_widget_4967068

The ANNKE NC400 2K Color Night Vision Security Camera offers Ultra Clear 4MP Super HD Resolution, Smart Motion Alerts and Remote Access to the camera, and IP67 waterproofing.

The H.265+ video format makes sure you have high-quality images 24/7. Meanwhile, the metal housing can take on hot or cold weather. This fantastic camera can turn dark night shots into bright colourful ones too.

Get 39% off from the $129.99 retail price, getting this great camera for only $79.99.

ANNKE C500 5MP Security Camera

squirrel_widget_4966923

For an affordable security camera, the ANNKE C500 5MP Security Camera offers a huge amount of features.

You get an IP67 weatherproof metal housing for all-weather durability, and the 120 dB WDR & 3D DNR help shoot crisp images in all light conditions, without noise.

The 100ft EXIR Color Night Vision makes sure it captures everything that goes bump in the night too.

Get 23% off from the $59.99 retail price, getting this great camera for only $45.99.

ANNKE C800 4K Security Camera

squirrel_widget_4966894

The ANNKE C800 4K Security Camera captures night and day images win superb 4k UHD quality.

The H.265+ image compression makes sure you won't run out in a hurry, and it has remote access too.

It has dual vision light mode including Starlight Color Night Vision and LED Infrared, so there will be nothing hidden in the dark.

Get 45% off from the $109.99 retail price, getting this great camera for only $59.99 with the code 15KQP4XT.

ANNKE WS200 8CH 4pcs 1080p Wireless Security Camera System

squirrel_widget_4966865

If you need the outside of your house to be watched, then the ANNKE WS200 8CH 4pcs 1080p Wireless Security Camera System is an affordable way to do so.

It has four W300 cameras and an eight-channel hub in case you want to add more.

The cameras take 2k images in the day or night, have Alexa voice control, and remote access. You can even chat with whoever's on the other side of the camera.

Get 10% off from the $219.79 retail price, getting this great camera for only $199.79.