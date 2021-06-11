Apple's tvOS 15 enables you to sign into apps using Touch ID or Face ID

(Pocket-lint) - One of the coolest features of the latest Apple TV software update wasn't actually announced by Apple during its most recent keynote.

The event - to mark the start of Apple's WWDC developer conference - did mention numerous other features of tvOS, but not this particular new feature.

In tvOS 15 you will be able to use something called 'simplified sign-in with Apple TV' - essentially meaning that you're able to use your Face ID or Touch ID iPhone or iPad to authenticate you for purchases and signing into apps - if developers enable it, Apple TV apps will use the same login credentials as you use for the equivalent apps on your iPhone.

This is a step on from the capability at the moment, which enables you to use your iPhone or iPad keyboard to enter the credentials on Apple TV. This new feature should make things even more seamless when downloading new apps.

tvOS 15 adds other new features including the ability to work with the HomePod mini for audio plus HomeKit camera compatibility and numerous new sharing features that are also coming to Apple's other systems, You can SharePlay where you can sync playback with a group, while you can see recommendations for everyone in your home.

