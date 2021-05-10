(Pocket-lint) - Home security systems can sound amazing on paper, but they're often real pains to set up. This is particularly true if you're looking for a system that's a little more complicated than just a single camera at the front of your home - if you want a more complete ecosystem, getting it all hooked up can be complicated.

That's why Swann has created its new Enforcer system, a brilliant set of cameras with a central DVR that can record all your footage securely. Whether you set it up yourself or have it installed, you'll get an impressive system - find out some of the reasons it's so impressive, right here.

The key thing to note when it comes to the Enforcer is that you're not just buying a camera or even a few cameras. You get a set of either four or eight cameras that all connect to a central DVR, and are all on the same network.

This means there's no messing around with different apps and networks or trying to integrate cameras from multiple brands together. Once you set them up, they'll all work together to make for a web of security around your home. This means that you can relax, safe in the knowledge that everything is ticking away nicely in the background.

You can pick up an Enforcer kit with either 1080p or 4K video capabilities, and either way you'll be amazed by how high-quality the recordings you get are. While security cameras might make you think of grainy black-and-white footage, the modern reality is far from that.

Swann's Enforcer cameras have vivid colour and pin-point sharpness to make sure that important details stand out, and they'll even be able to record colour in night vision scenarios. The central DVR unit means you can store loads of footage without it erasing, too, unlike many standalone cameras, and you can also back up clips to the cloud if you want to free up more space.

If the sheer presence of high-quality cameras isn't enough to deter anyone from messing with your property, you're in luck - Swann's loaded the Enforcer cameras with more deterrent features than most cameras can match. You get strong LED spotlights to light up the night when motion is detected, as well as extra-loud sirens when unwanted activity is confirmed.

More than that, though, the cameras are also equipped with blue and red lights that can flash in police-like patterns to let people around your home know that you're fully aware of what's going on. It's a brilliant idea that's sure to strike fear into anyone with bad intentions.

These aren't the only smart features in the system, though. You can rely on facial recognition for those who visit your home frequently, heat-sensing to get even more accurate depictions of where people are, two-way talk to be able to interact with those outside your home, and more besides.

All this can be easily controlled through Swann's smart mobile app, which is also where you'll be able to quickly and easily check out footage as well, making it a great home for all your smart security needs on a day-to-day basis.

That's just a quick overview of some of the features that make the Enforcer system so impressive, though