(Pocket-lint) - Seattle-based Wyze has expanded its light range, by introducing an LED colour bulb, called Wyze Bulb Colour, which offers more than 16 million colours. Wyze is known in the US for its range of affordable smart home products, from security cameras to thermostats.

Available for preorder now in a four-pack for $35, the colour bulb costs about the same as the white-light-only $8 Wyze Bulb. Single bulbs aren't for sale yet, and after the preorder period ends, the price of the four-pack will increase to $40. Still, it's a great bargain for colour bulbs. The white version is an excellent value and includes optional voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Wyze Bulb Colour has the same voice capabilities, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity and adjustable dimming and colour temperature. It has a max output of 1,100 lumens, which equals a 75W incandescent bulb in terms of brightness. You can control the Wyze Bulb Color with the Wyze app, which serves up an easy-to-use interface, complete with scheduling and integration with Wyze products.

Speaking of other Wyze products, the Wyze Bulb Colour joins a flurry of other smart home devices all launched in the last year, including Wyze Cam v3, Wyze Cam Outdoor, Wyze Thermostat, Wyze Video Doorbell, Wyze Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Wyze Robot Vacuum, Wyze Sprinkler Controller, and even a Wyze Home Monitoring service. Some of these are available from Amazon US.

Put your feet up and enjoy the romance of Valentines Day with Robot Vacuums starting at $199.99 By Pocket-lint Promotion · 18 February 2021

The preorder period for the Wyze Bulb Colour ends 9 March 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.