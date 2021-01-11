(Pocket-lint) - At this year's virtual-only CES, TP-Link is introducing new smart home accessories under its Kasa line.

The headliner is the brand’s first smart video doorbell. Called the Kasa Smart Doorbell, it is a relatively small and stylish device, complete with a black-and-white colour scheme, a camera at the top, and a doorbell button at the bottom. It resembles Nest’s Hello Doorbell quite a bit.

TP-Link, best known for making smart plugs and bulbs, said it captures in 1080p, can tell between people and other moving figures or objects, and saves video footage either a microSD card or the cloud. It works with an indoor chime, too, which pings when someone is at the door.

The company is introducing and updating additional smart home gadgets at CES 2021, including a new smart outdoor camera. Called Kasa Cam Outdoor, its big feature is that it can constantly record in 2K, including in “full-colour” at night. It records to either microSD or cloud storage.

There's also an update to the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt camera so that it can handle 2K video. TP-Link is announcing two more light-dimming products, as well, including a new motion-activated dimmer and an updated three-way switch. Lastly, there is an outdoor smart plug with a single outlet.

Pricing and release date details haven't been announced yet for any of the products announced in January, but TP-Link indicated the Kasa Smart Doorbell will launch sometime in 2021, as will the Kasa Cam Outdoor, Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, and the other smart home devices it unveiled.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.