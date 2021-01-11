Sharp's latest smart oven helps you cook perfect food every time

  1. Home
(Pocket-lint) - Sharp has announced a super-smart oven at CES 2021 that works with the Innit app so you can easily follow recipes and get the best results with a perfectly cooked dish. 

The 78-Litre Love2Cook KS-76S50 Smart Oven also enables you to improvise and personalise recipes, too, with Innit. You can mix and match ingredients – you can even work with the food you have left over in your fridge.

And the oven can adapt as a result, adjusting the cooking mode, temperature and time accordingly. 

The oven itself has 10 different functions and enables you to bake everything from pizza through to roasting large meat joints on a spit. If you need to speed up the cooking you can do that too with the PowerBoost function or using a pre-set programme on the oven itself so you can cook for the optimum time. 

Plus there’s integrated cleaning too – VapClean uses the steam generated from a water tray (you need to manually fill this) to remove grease and other detritus in a specialised 20 minute programme. 

The Love2Cook KS-76S50 Smart Oven is available in two smart finishes – stainless steel and black. 

