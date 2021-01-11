Roborock is making it easier to automatically vacuum and mop your home

(Pocket-lint) - Roborock is once again, attempting to better its previous robot vacuum cleaners by making your life even easier. The company has produced some of our favourite robot vacuum cleaners in the past and is now working to improve upon them by simplifying the mopping.

The Roborock S7 not only has an upgraded main brush for maximum dirt lift and an extra-large battery for up to three hours of uninterrupted cleaning, but it also has a more intelligent mopping system.

The S7 has been simplified so it can vacuum and mop your home more effectively without interruption or intervention. This upgraded design promises to automatically lift the mop when the robot detects carpet thus preventing any mishaps.

That mop also offers a more powerful cleaning on hard surfaces thanks to a sonic vibration mopping system which vibrates at 3,000 times per minute. This is said to break up surface dirt and dried on mess better than other mopping systems. The combination of the two means that you can send the Roborock S7 out to clean your home and it'll tackle both hard floor and carpet without any issue.

Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock spoke about the change explaining:

"The robot mopping process in the past has been arduous, needing customer time and input to set barriers or zones. The S7 completely transforms the mopping experience through surface recognition technology designed to automatically lift the mop element and avoid carpets, making mopping completely effortless while also delivering a deeper clean than ever before."

The Roborock S7 will be available to order from 24 March for an expected retail price of $649.

Writing by Adrian Willings.