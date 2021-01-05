(Pocket-lint) - GE Lighting is rebranding its C by GE line of smart home accessories and expanding it beyond smart lighting.

As a refresher, Savant Systems, a luxury smart home company, bought GE Lighting in May 2020 -- so it's not owned by US conglomerate General Electric. The C by GE brand has been around since at least 2015, offering various smart lighting-related products. But, now, it's getting a new name: Cync. And, as part of this change, the brand is expected to get a new app sometime in March. It's also launching new products, including an outdoor smart plug, a smart switch for ceiling fans, and an indoor security camera.

The security camera, Cync Indoor Camera, is potentially a huge level-up for the brand, helping it to catch up with other smart home accessory companies. Its camera, which launches in May, will record footage to the cloud or to an SD card, plus it has a built-in privacy shutter. As for the outdoor plug, it launches in March, while the fan switch is coming in June. Cync hasn't announced specs or pricing for any of its upcoming devices, but it said a smart thermostat is in the works, too. Just don't expect it until later this year.

Add it up, and it's clear Cync wants to become a bigger force in its space, perhaps even rivaling Belkin Wemo, TP-Link, Philips, Wyze, and Nest. Time will tell.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.