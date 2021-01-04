Arlo's Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell comes to the UK

(Pocket-lint) - Arlo's Ring-rivalling Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is now available on pre-sale for a 2 February release in the UK.

Previously launched in the US, the doorbell is Arlo's first to be battery operated - it's previous version needed wiring.

It has a 1:1 aspect viewing angle and super-wide 180-degree field of view. Video is recorded in 1080p and with HDR, while night video enables crisp views even in the dark.

When pressed, the Arlo Essential will call your mobile phone, enabling a two-way conversation with the visitor. You can also have them leave a voicemail, for you to listen to later.

It supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings, for integration into your existing smart home setup. And, compatibility with the paid Arlo Smart Security service (with price plans costing from the equivalent of 30p per day) enables 30-day cloud backup for videos, continuous video recording functionality, people, animal and vehicle AI recognition, package detection and a bunch of other features.

The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell will ship from 2 February 2021 and costs £179. It will be available from a number of retailers, including Amazon.co.uk.

It is also available in the US for $199.99.

squirrel_widget_2670292

Writing by Rik Henderson.