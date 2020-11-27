Make entertaining your pooch easier with this deal on the Furbo Dog Camera

(Pocket-lint) - Smart cameras are great, aren't they? But what about one that's capable of firing treats for your dog to keep it entertained?

The Furbo Dog Camera does just that. It's a smart camera with two-way audio and an app that lets you see your furry friend from a distance. But more importantly, it's able to unleash your dogs favourite treats by tossing them into the air as a game of catch. You can fill it with as many as 100 treats for plenty of furry fun times.

When you need to, you can also keep an eye on the area with the included 1080p, 160-degree camera which has night vision and a four-times zoom on it too.

The camera will not only do all this, it also works as a security camera with person alerts to send you a notification if people walk into view. Or pet alerts that "will alert you when it detects dog movements like your dog jumping on furniture or chewing on cords."

Usually, all this tech would cost you dearly, but for Black Friday, there's a deal that knocks as much as 48 per cent off the usual retail price. That means it's $115 less in the US and £120 less in the UK too. Well worth having a look at. Even more so when you find out it works with Amazon Alexa.

Writing by Adrian Willings.