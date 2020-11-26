(Pocket-lint) - If you've been crying out for one of the premier robot vacuums to receive a Black Friday discount, Amazon has granted your wish - the Roborock S6 MaxV has just had its price significantly slashed.

The model is at the very top of the increasingly bloated Roborock lineup, with its price now resting at $599.99 - a $150 saving on the usual asking price.

Considering this is about as good as robot vacuums get, and the fact it only launched earlier this year, this is one deal that's not to be sniffed at. There's currently no indication of when it might return to its full price, but we'd imagine the deal will expire sometime over the Black Friday weekend.

So, why is investing this much in a top-tier robot vacuum worth it?

Well, Roborock's LiDAR navigation and advanced algorithms have helped it become one of the most popular options for those looking to forego manual hoovering.

Combined with 2500Pa suction power, a 297ml water tank for mopping and the ability to detect objects like shoes (thanks to its two cameras), there really is a strong argument for suggesting this is the smartest robot vacuum every produced.

That's without mentioning the Roborock app, too, which allows you to schedule cleans, adjust cleaning modes, set no-go zones, send the robot vac to specific rooms and more.

There are also options for those who want a more budget-friendly, basic robot vacuum this Black Friday, but those who want the very best should snap up this one sooner rather than later.

Writing by Conor Allison.