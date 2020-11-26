(Pocket-lint) - For those of you who didn't receive an air fryer instead of your pre-ordered PS5 from Amazon, there's currently an excellent Black Friday deal running on a Ninja model for you to take advantage of.

Right now, the Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Air Fryer is just $169.99. That's down from $229.99, giving you a total saving of $60 on the versatile bit of kitchen equipment.

It's one of many air fryer deals you'll be able to spot this Black Friday, but, given the popularity and performance of this model, it's absolutely worth putting at the top of your consideration list.

The only issue is that we currently don't know how long this very healthy discount will last. As we say, given its popularity, it could be a case of the saving lasting until the stock has run out, but, whatever the case, it's almost certain to expire over the Black Friday weekend.

So, what exactly makes this deal a good one? Well, Ninja products, while generally excellent, also tend to be slightly more expensive than their rivals. That makes the $60 saving a compelling one in itself, giving you a countertop grill that can sear, cook and air fry your every meal.

Naturally, this is a healthier alternative to deep-frying your meals, with the 500F grill plate and air circulating around your food instead able to bring it to the perfect cook.

If you want it to do all this and transform your kitchen operation, though, we'd advise acting sooner rather than later. Else you'll be serving up well-done steak and burnt fries for eternity - or, you know, until you can stomach paying full price.

Writing by Conor Allison.