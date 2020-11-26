(Pocket-lint) - For reasons that should be fairly obvious, air purifiers are flying off the shelves at the moment, promising to keep the air in your home pure and clean, which there's no downside to.

Blueair makes some of the best-selling and best-reviewed units out there, and the 211+ is one of its flagship purifiers, with great performance and a distinctive design.

It doesn't see discounts all too often at all, but Amazon's knocking off fully $105 from its price this Black Friday as one of its lightning deals - this won't last long, so be sure to check it out as soon as you can.

For now, you can grab the 211+ for $194.99, down from $299.99 - that's a great price for a serious, premium device that you can rely on way more than some cheaper options on the market.

It can cycle the air in a medium-sized room up to five times per hour to ensure that you don't have to worry about it getting through the air around you quickly, and it does it all really quietly, which is also key for anyone trying to work from home without distracting background noise.

Its included filters are also machine washable for convenience, while its two-tone look is striking but in the right way - your eyes will glide over it once you're used to it.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.