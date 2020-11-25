(Pocket-lint) - If there's a household task more mind-numbing than vacuuming, we're yet to discover it. It's why picking up a robot vacuum this Black Friday is one of the top investments you can make - and one of the best budget options, Anker's Eufy RoboVac 11S, just got an excellent discount.

For a limited time on Amazon, the robot cleaner is available with a 30% saving, bringing the price down to $149.99 from $229.99.

This is one of the more popular robot vacuums on the market for a reason. The biggest is the entry-level price, naturally, since this is an area of the smart home that's often very expensive to get started in.

Just because this slimline Eufy model is on the budget end, though, doesn't mean it's not loaded with features. You get 1300Pa suction for up to 100 minutes of cleaning, with the BoostIQ Technology able to increase suction power within 1.5 seconds if more vacuuming strength is needed. Other typical features, such as obstacle avoidance and cliff detection, are also present, as well as the charging base and an extra set of filters.

We wouldn't necessarily recommend this particular cleaner for houses filled with carpets that require extra suction, or indeed houses filled with hardwood floors that could also benefit from a mopping function, but, as we say, it's the ideal way to get started with robot vacuums.

Just don't delay - this deal will expire at 05:00ET, and there's currently no indication whether we'll see it again before the Black Friday period is over.

Writing by Conor Allison.