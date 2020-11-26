Smart lighting deal: the Lifx Beam Kit is 30 per cent off at Amazon UK today

(Pocket-lint) - There are always plenty of smart lighting deals during Black Friday and this year is no exception. The Lifx Beam Kit is 25 per cent off today and gets you six customisable light beams plus one corner section.

The Lifx Beam Kit is available for £134.99, down from £179.99, a saving of £45.

All Lifx devices can be controlled using a smartphone app. From the app, you can turn your lights on or off, adjust brightness, change the colour, and even create a light show to go with your music.

Lifx bulbs are also well-priced at the moment as well - down to £29.99 for the Lifx Mini. You can also use them as wake-up lights and, what's more, they're compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control them with whatever smart home gear you have already.

Lifx lights offer more than 16 million colours and you can adjust them so they create the perfect mood. For more details on how they work with Apple gear, check out Lifx's HomeKit site here. We've also got this handy HomeKit guide as well, telling you how to get started with it.

squirrel_widget_2828187

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Dan Grabham.