(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing quite like having a dog around the house - a companion that'll love you through thick and thin, and provide a great reason to get out of the house on walks and excursions all the time.

However, it's fair to say that even the most dedicated dog owners have to leave their pooches at home sometimes. It can be anxious for both pet and owner to be apart, though, which is why Furbo, on sale from Chewy, is so perfect. It's a smart camera that lets you talk to your dog and throw them treats even if you're not at home yourself.

We've gathered some of the features that could make it perfect for you, below.

The key part of Furbo that makes it so useful is that it's a simple plug-and-play setup to get super clean 1080p video of your home through to your smartphone - with a wide-angle lens that makes sure you can fit in a whole room with one camera.

All you have to do is find the right spot and you'll be able to quickly and easily take a peek at what's going on from wherever you are, whether you're at work on holiday (remember holidays?!).

Plus, you can zoom in by up to four times in case your doggo is hiding in a corner, while night vision means that you don't have to worry about being able to see in the dark.

That's only half the picture, though - Furbo has a whole bunch of great features to make your check-ins with your pets even more valuable. The biggest part of this is Furbo's ability to dispense treats.

That's right! You can throw out a delicious treat of your choice to your dog whenever you like if you think they need a pick-me-up, or to reinforce good behavior if they're staying nice and calm at home. This is super useful when it comes to house training, as we all know that positive reinforcement is the key to being a good owner.

If you're looking for some snacks to pair with Furbo, you'll find a great range on offer at Chewy, the pet specialists, including a whole range of treat types for different dogs.

Another useful tool when it comes to training your dog, and just for keeping an eye on how they're doing, is a built-in feature that can alert you whenever your dog repeatedly barks.

It might be that they're just raging at a postal delivery, or something more serious could be going on - equally, they could just be bored and frustrated. Regardless, it's good to be able to log on to see what they're agitated about, and have the option of sending a treat to settle them down.

Alternatively, you could use another of Furbo's brilliant options to calm your dog - two-way talk! You can hear what they're up to, but you can also use the built-in speaker on Furbo to talk to them.

In combination with treats, this means you can train them remotely and soothe them with your familiar voice. You'll be amazed by how your dog responds when they recognise your cadence, believe us.

If that all sounds like a great set of reasons to try out Furbo, you're in luck - right now there's a great big sale on, taking Furbo down to just $199 for the Black Friday period, vs the typical retail price of $249, and wow, what a great gift this would be for dog owners?

Check it out on the Chewy store to find out more and place your order!