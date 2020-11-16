(Pocket-lint) - The big fall sales season is upon us, and while some companies will wait for the weekend of Black Friday to drop deals for a short amount of time, others are a little more friendly about it, giving you a longer window in which to pick up a superb saving or two.

One such manufacturer is Roborock, which makes some of the very best vacuum cleaners on the market, in both robotic and handheld versions - it's opened up its sales event right now so that you can save in a more leisurely fashion. These deals run until 30 November and cover some of its most desirable models, including three that we've spotlit for you below. If you're on the lookout for a new vacuum, this could be the perfect moment for you.

One of Roborock's newest cleaners, the S6 Pure is a dream of a robotic assistant in your home. It has an almost insanely advanced laser navigation system that spins around 300 times per minute to give it some of the best navigational skills of any cleaner on the market, while a massive battery lets it run for 3 hours on a single charge, which similarly puts much of its competition to shame.

All this, while it powers through dust and dirt, and even includes a water tank to let it mop if needed. It'll automatically detect carpets and hard floors, and use appropriate settings for maximum efficiency, while really powerful suction ensures it won't be leaving anything in its wake. All this, and from 22 to 30 November it'll have an enormous discount of fully $240, down to $359 - that's the sort of saving you can't afford to miss!

If you're looking for something a bit more traditional, and fancy a handheld vacuum instead, though, Roborock's got just the ticket for you in the form of the new H6. This is its first-ever handheld vacuum, but you wouldn't know it, with superb build quality and a design that's perfect for household use. It's got amazing suction to make sure that you don't leave any dirt or dust behind.

It's also really lightweight to make it easy to use for longer cleaning sessions, while a filtering system makes sure that 99.97% of particles are kept in by the vacuum, rather than escaping to leave behind that telltale musty cleaning smell. It's an ideal choice for home cleaning, and from 27 to 30 November Roborock has slashed $150 off its price for Black Friday, bringing it down to just $299 from its regular price of $449.

Returning to the pastures of robot vacuums, the S5 Max is another barnstormer, one of the most impressive devices we've tested in this sector over the last few years. It brings a range of superb features to the table, like easily set-up no-go zones for it to avoid, automatic surface detection, and a mapping system that's completely autonomous and learns the best routes over time.

It's also got mopping for cleaning versatility, and battery life that means it can power through long tasks and big floorspaces without running out of juice - although if it does, it can just roll over to its station for a recharge, then pick up where it left off. That's all complemented by voice assistant integration which works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to let you start cleaning routines with a simple voice command. This is a fully-equipped, amazing vacuum, and right now it's discounted by $110 down to just $439, a chunky reduction.